Vols Open 2020 Season At South Carolina Sept. 26

The Southeastern Conference, continuing to hope for the best during a raging pandemic that could kill the season with the slightest outbreaks, announced the first week’s football schedule Monday afternoon. The season, abbreviated because of the COVID 19 pandemic, will begin on Sept. 26. All 14 SEC teams opened fall practice on Monday and also revealed were each team’s opponents on a home-and-away basis

The conference is playing a 10-game, league-only schedule in 2020 because of concerns stemming from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The rest of the week-by-week schedule is still being finalized. Tennessee will open the season at South Carolina and Alabama, the preseason favorite, will open at Missouri.

Here's what the opening week will look like with all games scheduled for Sept. 26. Kickoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

SATURDAY SEPT. 26

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

WHO WILL EACH TEAM PLAY IN 2020?

The SEC announced two additional opponents for each school on Friday to round out the league's 10-game, conference-only schedule for 2020.The complete week-by-week schedule is still be finalized but here is who each team will play this season, home-and-away (but not necessarily in the order listed)

ALABAMA

Home – Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Auburn

Away – Missouri, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU

ARKANSAS

Home – Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss

Away – Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Missouri*, Texas A&M*

*-- Could be neutral site as originally scheduled

AUBURN

Home – Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU

Away -- South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama

FLORIDA

Home – Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, Missouri

Away -- Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

Neutral -- Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)

GEORGIA

Home -- Mississippi State, Florida*, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee

*-- Could be neutral site as originally scheduled

Away – Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky

KENTUCKY

Home -- Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Georgia

Away – Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee

LOUISIANA STATE

Home – Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina

Away – Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Home – Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri

Away – Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss

MISSOURI

Home – Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas*

*-- Could be neutral site as originally scheduled

Away – LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida

OLE MISS

Home -- South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State

Away – Kentucky, LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas

SOUTH CAROLINA

Home – Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia

Away -- Ole Miss, Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt, LSU

TENNESSEE

Home -- Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky

Away – Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt

TEXAS A&M

Home – Florida, Arkansas*, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, LSU

* -- Could be neutral site as originally scheduled

Away – Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama

VANDERBILT

Home – LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee

Away -- Mississippi State, Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M