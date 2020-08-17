 Monday, August 17, 2020 89.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Vols Open 2020 Season At South Carolina Sept. 26

Monday, August 17, 2020
The Southeastern Conference, continuing to hope for the best during a raging pandemic that could kill the season with the slightest outbreaks, announced the first week’s football schedule Monday afternoon. The season, abbreviated because of the COVID 19 pandemic, will begin on Sept. 26. All 14 SEC teams opened fall practice on Monday and also revealed were each team’s opponents on a home-and-away basis
 
The conference is playing a 10-game, league-only schedule in 2020 because of concerns stemming from the COVID-19 epidemic.
 
Tennessee will open the season at South Carolina and Alabama, the preseason favorite, will open at Missouri.
The rest of the week-by-week schedule is still being finalized.
 
Here's what the opening week will look like with all games scheduled for Sept. 26. Kickoff times and television information will be released at a later date.
 
 - -
 
SATURDAY SEPT. 26
Alabama at Missouri
Florida at Ole Miss
Georgia at Arkansas
Kentucky at Auburn
Mississippi State at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
 
- - -
 
WHO WILL EACH TEAM PLAY IN 2020?
 
The SEC announced two additional opponents for each school on Friday to round out the league's 10-game, conference-only schedule for 2020.The complete week-by-week schedule is still be finalized but here is who each team will play this season, home-and-away (but not necessarily in the order listed)
 
- - -
 
ALABAMA
Home – Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Auburn
Away – Missouri, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU
 
- - -
 
ARKANSAS
Home – Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss
Away – Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Missouri*, Texas A&M*
*-- Could be neutral site as originally scheduled
 
- - -
 
AUBURN
Home – Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU
Away -- South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama
 
- - -
 
FLORIDA
Home – Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, Missouri
Away -- Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
Neutral -- Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida)
- - -
GEORGIA
Home -- Mississippi State, Florida*, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee
*-- Could be neutral site as originally scheduled
Away – Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky
- - -
KENTUCKY
Home -- Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Georgia
Away – Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee
 
 - -
 
LOUISIANA STATE
Home – Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina
Away – Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M
 
- - -
 
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Home – Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri
Away – Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss
 
- - -
 
MISSOURI
 
Home – Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas*
*-- Could be neutral site as originally scheduled
Away – LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida
 
- - -
 
OLE MISS
Home -- South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State
Away – Kentucky, LSU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Arkansas
 
- - -
 
SOUTH CAROLINA
Home – Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia
Away -- Ole Miss, Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt, LSU
 
- - -
 
TENNESSEE
 
Home -- Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky
Away – Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt
 
- - -
 
TEXAS A&M
 
Home – Florida, Arkansas*, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, LSU
* -- Could be neutral site as originally scheduled
Away – Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama
 
- - -
 
VANDERBILT
 
Home – LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee
Away -- Mississippi State, Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M
 

Police Blotter: Officers Check Out Sleepers, But They Are Fine; Disappointed Woman Finds She Did Not Win $750,000 In The Lottery (Just $5)

Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he did not need any medical attention. He had broken up with his girlfriend and was walking to his mother's house on Irvin Road. He had taken a nap while walking. Police transported him to the ... (click for more)

Catoosa And Whitfield Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Has 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,727. There were 1,843 new cases as that total reached 238,861 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 22,133, up 46 since Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 713 cases, up 4; 17 deaths, up 1; 55 ... (click for more)

