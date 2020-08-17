 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 Weather

D’Andre Anderson Announces City Council Candidacy In District 9

Monday, August 17, 2020

D’Andre Anderson, communications and volunteer coordinator for the Equity Alliance in Chattanooga, announced his bid for a seat on City Council representing District 8.

Mr. Anderson, 21, is a graduate of Central High School and a senior at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has been a member of the Tennessee National Guard since 2016. Anthony Byrd is the incumbent.

Mr. Anderson ran for School Board in District 9 in the 2018 general election after serving as a student representative on the board.

His campaign said, "Inspired by the connections made and experience gained through this debut campaign, Mr. Anderson has continued to serve as an advocate and activist for his community. He organized a group called Dre & Friends whose purpose was to provide relief to those affected by the April 2020 tornado. In recognition of these relief efforts, Mr. Anderson was invited to participate in the Out-of- Contact Student Campaign by local nonprofit, UnifiEd. He worked with a team to distribute COVID-19 care packages to over 600 students who could not be reached by Hamilton County through standard means.


"Mr. Anderson decided to run for City Council in District 8, galvanized by the Black Lives Matter movement. In recent months, he has spoken with the citizens of District 8 regarding their concerns, and will continue to seek input from community members to better understand their needs. He believes elected officials should be held accountable for putting people over politics. He aims to give voice to the voiceless, combat division, and unite the community for our shared health and prosperity. His top priority is the fight for unity and equity for the people of District 8.

"Mr. Anderson recently became the communications and volunteer coordinator for the Equity Alliance in Chattanooga where his role is to advocate for voter turnout by registering voters who have been purged from the system. He hopes to increase voter engagement and encourage people to vote locally to see real change in our community. Mr. Anderson is excited to serve in his district and represent its people."



August 18, 2020

Police Blotter: Officers Check Out Sleepers, But They Are Fine; Disappointed Woman Finds She Did Not Win $750,000 In The Lottery (Just $5)

August 18, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 17, 2020

Denny Manning Trying To Get Back On East Ridge Council; Rick Causer Wants Back On Red Bank Commission


Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROKELL, JAMES LEE 307 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034012 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Denny Manning, a colorful pastor who once served on the East Ridge City Council, is trying to get back on the council. He is among candidates who have qualified for the Nov. 3 election. The



It's Time To Reopen The Signal Mountain Library

Schools on Signal Mountain are now open. An integral part of our educational community on Signal Mountain is the Signal Mountain Library. The library is a place where children can go after school and do homework, access computers and Wi-Fi, check-out books, or meet with tutors. Many Thrasher students used to walk to the library after school. I just phoned the library and was

Roy Exum: The Morning After

I have always disliked the "I told you so" crowd but after I wrote a story on Chattanoogan.com for Sunday, labeling the City of Portland, Oregon, as a "National Embarrassment," it was a foregone conclusion what would happen once the West Coast darkness fell over a city within our United States on Saturday night – this long hours after my story was written. Last Thursday the Portland

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee's revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols' other nine games were laid

Chickamauga's Dale McDowell Is Top 5 Finisher At Union, Ky.

Living up to its title rivalry, Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, NY powered past 19 others and race-long leader Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., to win Saturday night's Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model $50,000 Sunoco "North,/South 100" at Kentucky's Florence Speedway. Passing the series points leader on lap 88, T-Mac cruised the rest of the way. To the delight of the crowd, the "Yank"


