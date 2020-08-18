 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tuesday, August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

August 18, 2020

August 18, 2020

Collegedale Working On Sidewalk Repairs; Cleanup Continues From Easter Tornadoes


Collegedale has money in the budget this year to start making the city ADA compliant, City Manager Ted Rogers told residents that had come to the commission meeting with concerns about sidewalks ... (click for more)



Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he did not need any medical attention. He had broken up with his girlfriend and was walking to his mother's house on Irvin Road. He had taken a nap while walking. Police transported him to the ... (click for more)

It's Time To Reopen The Signal Mountain Library

Schools on Signal Mountain are now open. An integral part of our educational community on Signal Mountain is the Signal Mountain Library. The library is a place where children can go after school and do homework, access computers and Wi-Fi, check-out books, or meet with tutors. Many Thrasher students used to walk to the library after school. I just phoned the library and was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Exactly What I Think

Several weeks ago, I received an anonymous email from a writer who so well shared my conservative, and I pray, my Christian beliefs that I included it in an opinion piece on Chattanoogan.com under the appropriate heading, “I’ll Sign This Letter.” Now another comes along. This one is also unsigned, yet it is now going viral on Facebook with literally thousands of “likes” and shares.” ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)

Chickamauga's Dale McDowell Is Top 5 Finisher At Union, Ky.

Living up to its title rivalry, Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, NY powered past 19 others and race-long leader Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., to win Saturday night's Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model $50,000 Sunoco "North,/South 100" at Kentucky's Florence Speedway. Passing the series points leader on lap 88, T-Mac cruised the rest of the way. To the delight of the crowd, the "Yank" ... (click for more)


