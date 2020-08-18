4 County Schools To Be Closed For Cleaning On Wednesday After COVID-19 Cases; 133 Staff Members Are Affected Or Awaiting Results

Four county schools are to be closed on Wednesday for cleaning after positive coronavirus cases.

CSAS has been out since Monday.

Also on the list now are Harrison (Lower - K-2 at Hillcrest), Ooltewah Elementary and Tyner Academy.

Officials said 133 staff members have been affected by the outbreak.

Twelve are active cases.

Thirty-four are active close contacts.

And, 77 are awaiting test results. Staff and students are directed to stay away from school until they get the results.

School officials said they also plan to make public similar stats relating to students.

But the new COVID-19 Dashboard still says Coming Soon on the student portion.