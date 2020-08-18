 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Weather

4 County Schools To Be Closed For Cleaning On Wednesday After COVID-19 Cases; 133 Staff Members Are Affected Or Awaiting Results

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Four county schools are to be closed on Wednesday for cleaning after positive coronavirus cases.

CSAS has been out since Monday.

Also on the list now are Harrison (Lower - K-2 at Hillcrest), Ooltewah Elementary and Tyner Academy.

Officials said 133 staff members have been affected by the outbreak.

Twelve are active cases.

Thirty-four are active close contacts.

And, 77 are awaiting test results. Staff and students are directed to stay away from school until they get the results.

School officials said they also plan to make public similar stats relating to students. 

But the new COVID-19 Dashboard still says Coming Soon on the student portion.

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Motorcyclist Who Was Critically Injured In Crash With Car On Highway 153 Has Died

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; New Health Guidance Extends Quarantine Periods For Household Contacts


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a car on Friday night has died. He has been identified only as a 42-year-old male. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Friday, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is adding ­­83 new COVID-19 cases today (Tuesday), along with 90 historical probable cases, for a total of 173 cases. This is a “data catch up” on probable ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING EVADING ARREST ---- ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL 737 EAST 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous Charges or Other ... (click for more)

Motorcyclist Who Was Critically Injured In Crash With Car On Highway 153 Has Died

A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a car on Friday night has died. He has been identified only as a 42-year-old male. At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Friday, Chattanooga Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5300 Highway 153. The CPD Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the scene. A Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 153 entering ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Put me down as one who opposes mail-in ballots. History is rife with cases of where people from one state to the next will take advantage of the lure of mail fraud, and – believe this -- counterfeit ballots produced in China look better than the originals. Due to the coronavirus, I can see where there is a legitimate need, but I can also understand President Trump’s panic – all ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)


