Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 
2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
----
ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL 
737 EAST 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA 
578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
----
CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE 
1108 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE 
2300 WILSON ST APT 6 J CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
CORDER, DAVID ALLEN 
359 WALNUT GROVE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
----
DAVIS, JEREMY DEWAYNE 
1103 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
----
DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD 
2520 WOODFIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL 
9838 SOUR MASH LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNDER AGE POSS. ALCOHOL
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION MARIJUANA RESALE
POSSESSION MARIJUANA RESALE
----
FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
----
FLANAGAN, DENISE VONSHELL 
1860 AVAKIAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE 
425 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
----
GAINES, KEARA 
2708 WOODSIDE ST Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
GAITAN, GUADALUPE NM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
HAMILTON, NOAH EUGENE 
982 WYNDSOR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON 
2406 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER)
----
HESS, JOHN DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS 
1529 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
----
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK 
11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
JOHNSON, SHANESE LOVE 
HOMELESS LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
JONES, JAVONTAE A 
832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
----
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL 
4616 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374111207 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
KILPATRICK, KYRON 
510 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
LAWRENCE, KEITH 
360 WORTH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373115073 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
LOCKLIN, DEMARCUS RAYSEAN 
1724 NEWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LUETKE, CHARLES WARREN 
300 VERMONT ST PADUCAH, 42003 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MCFALLS, SHANNA JO 
1318 WEST END AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
----
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
----
MOORE, SHERRILYN ANNELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK 
1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
PEARSON, GRANT E 
1012 BRYNWOOD PARK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
POE, WILLIAM E 
GRIFFITH ST. TIFTONIA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSION OF A WEAP
----
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY 
5310 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE 
65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
REGAN, KRYSTA 
119 HOLLYBERRY LANE APT 261 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
ROBERTS, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
211 WEST IOWA AVENUE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ROY, VIPIN 
6463 POLT LN HARRISON, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SALES VASQUEZ, JENY EDILBER 
1401 . 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
----
SANDERS, RENEE JANE 
2001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL 
1909 S ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS 
5710 BERDENE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
----
SMITH, JASMINE ANGELICA 
78 SANTEELAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SUTTLES, TRIN VILLA 
4145 RINGGOLD RD LOMENACQUE APTS D72 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE 
900 N MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
----
VICARS, MATTHEW RYAN 
140 FAWN LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC DRUNK
----
WEBB, ROBERT 
HOMELESS LOUDON, 377747521 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUI
RED LIGHT VIOLATION
----
WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK 
1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
WINSTON, TRISTIAN AJE 
7504 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN 
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062638 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
----
WRIGHT, APRIL RENA 
7914 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

