Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORDER, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/18/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) DAVIS, JEREMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

UNDER AGE POSS. ALCOHOL

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION MARIJUANA RESALE

POSSESSION MARIJUANA RESALE FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/22/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION GADDIS, DESTINY MAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GAINES, KEARA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAMILTON, NOAH EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/07/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HESS, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, SHANESE LOVE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JONES, JAVONTAE A

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY KILPATRICK, KYRON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/11/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAWRENCE, KEITH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOCKLIN, DEMARCUS RAYSEAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/18/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUETKE, CHARLES WARREN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCFALLS, SHANNA JO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/10/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MOORE, SHERRILYN ANNELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REGAN, KRYSTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROY, VIPIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SANDERS, RENEE JANE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/20/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SMITH, JASMINE ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TROXELL, JASON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD VICARS, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC DRUNK WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/11/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WINSTON, TRISTIAN AJE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/24/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

