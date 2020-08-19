Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE
2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
----
ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL
737 EAST 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA
578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
----
CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE
1108 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, HALT, FRISK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
2300 WILSON ST APT 6 J CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
CORDER, DAVID ALLEN
359 WALNUT GROVE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
----
DAVIS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
1103 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
----
DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD
2520 WOODFIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL
9838 SOUR MASH LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNDER AGE POSS. ALCOHOL
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION MARIJUANA RESALE
POSSESSION MARIJUANA RESALE
----
FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
----
FLANAGAN, DENISE VONSHELL
1860 AVAKIAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
425 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
----
GAINES, KEARA
2708 WOODSIDE ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
GAITAN, GUADALUPE NM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
HAMILTON, NOAH EUGENE
982 WYNDSOR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HEISKELL, KRISTOPHER DALTON
2406 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER)
----
HESS, JOHN DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
1529 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
----
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
JOHNSON, SHANESE LOVE
HOMELESS LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
JONES, JAVONTAE A
832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
----
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
4616 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374111207
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
KILPATRICK, KYRON
510 KILMER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
LAWRENCE, KEITH
360 WORTH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373115073
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
LOCKLIN, DEMARCUS RAYSEAN
1724 NEWELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LUETKE, CHARLES WARREN
300 VERMONT ST PADUCAH, 42003
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MCFALLS, SHANNA JO
1318 WEST END AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
----
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
----
MOORE, SHERRILYN ANNELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK
1316 PENDALL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
PEARSON, GRANT E
1012 BRYNWOOD PARK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
POE, WILLIAM E
GRIFFITH ST. TIFTONIA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSION OF A WEAP
----
POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
5310 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE
65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
REGAN, KRYSTA
119 HOLLYBERRY LANE APT 261 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
----
ROBERTS, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
211 WEST IOWA AVENUE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ROY, VIPIN
6463 POLT LN HARRISON,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SALES VASQUEZ, JENY EDILBER
1401 . 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
----
SANDERS, RENEE JANE
2001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL
1909 S ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS
5710 BERDENE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
----
SMITH, JASMINE ANGELICA
78 SANTEELAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SUTTLES, TRIN VILLA
4145 RINGGOLD RD LOMENACQUE APTS D72 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
900 N MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
----
VICARS, MATTHEW RYAN
140 FAWN LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC DRUNK
----
WEBB, ROBERT
HOMELESS LOUDON, 377747521
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUI
RED LIGHT VIOLATION
----
WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK
1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
WINSTON, TRISTIAN AJE
7504 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062638
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
----
WRIGHT, APRIL RENA
7914 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CORDER, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/18/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
|
|DAVIS, JEREMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|DURAIN, JACKSON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- UNDER AGE POSS. ALCOHOL
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION MARIJUANA RESALE
- POSSESSION MARIJUANA RESALE
|
|FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/22/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GAINES, KEARA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HAMILTON, NOAH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/07/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HESS, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, SHANESE LOVE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, JAVONTAE A
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|KILPATRICK, KYRON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LOCKLIN, DEMARCUS RAYSEAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUETKE, CHARLES WARREN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCFALLS, SHANNA JO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/10/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MOORE, SHERRILYN ANNELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|NICHOLS, STEVEN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|POYTHRESS, MATTHEW HENRY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|REGAN, KRYSTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ROY, VIPIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, RENEE JANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMMONS, ISAIAH JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|SMITH, JASMINE ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TROXELL, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
|
|VICARS, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/11/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WINSTON, TRISTIAN AJE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/24/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|