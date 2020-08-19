Walker County Branch Libraries To Increase Public Access In Response To COVID

The three Walker County branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System will begin providing enhanced services to the community on Monday. The Chickamauga, LaFayette-Walker County and Rossville Public Libraries will more than double daily operational hours, provide seven day a week services and in person tutoring for the remainder of the year.

The expanded public access comes at a time when many residents are searching for solutions to virtual learning and telecommuting. “COVID-19 has presented many challenges in our community,” said Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Commissioner. “Enhancing library services will improve access to technology for students impacted by the digital divide and adults who need to work remotely during this pandemic.”

The Walker County branch libraries feature gig speed internet access, in addition to physical books and resources. Computer stations are available for public use within the library or patrons can bring their own devices and connect to the gig speed service. The wireless network is also accessible from the parking lot 24/7 and does not require a password. For those who need a secluded place to focus on their work, study rooms are available at each location.

Next month, the Walker County branch libraries will roll out a new “Time with Teacher” tutoring program. Local students will be able to check-out a one-hour tutoring session with a certified teacher, at no cost to the student. “We understand the uncertainty many teachers, students and their parents face right now and we want to help,” said Lecia Eubanks, Cherokee Regional Library director. Each branch library will offer 42 tutoring sessions each week.

The Chickamauga, LaFayette-Walker County and Rossville Public Libraries will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The enhanced services are made possible through CARES Act funding and will be in place through Dec. 31.

Due to the expected increase in public use, Walker County Government will continue to stock each library location with free face coverings, while supplies last. The face coverings, which come four to a pack, are one size fits all, made of 100% cotton and are machine washable up to 15 times.