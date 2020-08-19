 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Walker County Branch Libraries To Increase Public Access In Response To COVID

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The three Walker County branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System will begin providing enhanced services to the community on Monday. The Chickamauga, LaFayette-Walker County and Rossville Public Libraries will more than double daily operational hours, provide seven day a week services and in person tutoring for the remainder of the year. 

 

The expanded public access comes at a time when many residents are searching for solutions to virtual learning and telecommuting.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges in our community,” said Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Commissioner. “Enhancing library services will improve access to technology for students impacted by the digital divide and adults who need to work remotely during this pandemic.”

 

The Walker County branch libraries feature gig speed internet access, in addition to physical books and resources. Computer stations are available for public use within the library or patrons can bring their own devices and connect to the gig speed service. The wireless network is also accessible from the parking lot 24/7 and does not require a password. For those who need a secluded place to focus on their work, study rooms are available at each location.

 

Next month, the Walker County branch libraries will roll out a new “Time with Teacher” tutoring program. Local students will be able to check-out a one-hour tutoring session with a certified teacher, at no cost to the student. “We understand the uncertainty many teachers, students and their parents face right now and we want to help,” said Lecia Eubanks, Cherokee Regional Library director. Each branch library will offer 42 tutoring sessions each week.

 

The Chickamauga, LaFayette-Walker County and Rossville Public Libraries will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The enhanced services are made possible through CARES Act funding and will be in place through Dec. 31. 

 

Due to the expected increase in public use, Walker County Government will continue to stock each library location with free face coverings, while supplies last. The face coverings, which come four to a pack, are one size fits all, made of 100% cotton and are machine washable up to 15 times.


Request For Rezoning For Dollar General At Apison Is Withdrawn; Panel Approves PILOT, Bond Issue
August 19, 2020

Walker County Branch Libraries To Increase Public Access In Response To COVID

Trail Work To Start To Eventually Connect Stringer's Ridge Park With White Oak Park; Red Bank Seeking Proposals For Old Middle School Site


A request for rezoning for a new Dollar General store at Apison has been withdrawn. Commissioner Sabrena Smedley, who indicated last week she was strongly opposed to the request at 11156 E. ... (click for more)

Building a connector trail between Stringer’s Ridge in Chattanooga and White Oak Park in Red Bank was planned several years ago but construction never began. Building the trail will finally be ... (click for more)



Walker County Branch Libraries To Increase Public Access In Response To COVID

Trail Work To Start To Eventually Connect Stringer's Ridge Park With White Oak Park; Red Bank Seeking Proposals For Old Middle School Site

Building a connector trail between Stringer’s Ridge in Chattanooga and White Oak Park in Red Bank was planned several years ago but construction never began. Building the trail will finally be starting. At the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night, the board of commissioners approved granting a temporary construction easement to the Trust for Public Land for access to the property ... (click for more)

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Put me down as one who opposes mail-in ballots. History is rife with cases of where people from one state to the next will take advantage of the lure of mail fraud, and – believe this -- counterfeit ballots produced in China look better than the originals. Due to the coronavirus, I can see where there is a legitimate need, but I can also understand President Trump’s panic – all ... (click for more)

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee’s revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols’ other nine games were laid ... (click for more)


