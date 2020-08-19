Chattanooga Downtown Alliance To Abide By Open Records Law

Members of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance voted to act in accordance with the Tennessee Open Records Act during their Wednesday meeting. Chairman Steve Hunt proposed this after being given legal advice from a local law firm.

“I reached out to Rachel Ruiz at Miller and Martin, and she has corresponded with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office on our behalf,” said Mr. Hunt. “So she wanted to ask whether or not the Alliance is included as a line item on the city of Chattanooga’s annual report to the state.”

Mr. Hunt said the Alliance counts as a “discreetly presented component of the city of Chattanooga” because the City Council has to review and ultimately approve the CDA’s budget every year. While the CDA is technically separate organizations, the elected officials are still accountable for them.

Because of this, Mr. Hunt said the CDA has been advised to follow the Tennessee Open Records Act. He also said the CDA has been advised that if the organization found itself in a conflict with a person or entity on the Act, then a court would probably say the CDA is the “functional equivalent of a government entity.”

“For the reasons that I’ve just given and the reasons she explained, I would like to entertain a motion that the CDA adhere to the requirements of the Tennessee Open Records Act,” he said.

Board member Donald O’Connor said he supported the CDA adhering to the Open Records Act regardless of whether or not the organization is legally obligated to.

“I would like to remake the motion I made at the end of last month’s meeting,” O’Connor said. “Whether or not we are required to follow the Tennessee Open Meetings Act, that we make it our policy to follow this Act.”

Chairman Hunt did point out that even if the CDA now adheres to the Open Records Act, there are still documents and records that do not need to be known by the public.

“The correspondence with our legal counsel is exempt from public inspection during open process,” Mr. Hunt said. “I would like to remind the group that any texts or personal messages or personal emails that are BID related are often misunderstood to not apply to the open records act, when they do indeed apply.”