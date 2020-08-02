Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE

116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

BLAIR, MIRANDA MARIA

1421 CYRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BRANUM, CHRISTOPHER MARK

9789 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE

1215 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE

1718 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

COHEN, JESSE JULIAN

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT

629 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

-----

DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT

451 TIMBERLINKS DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

DILL, JOHN ROBERT

1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374042956

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

DOLLMONT, KEVIN BERNARD

316 ZIEGLER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

FOSTER, DALLAS LEBRON

14 WINTER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

-----

GARCIA, JOSHUA S

3131 MTN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV

-----

GRISHAM, JASMINE A

4030 DELLWAY CIR EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

-----

HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES

6009 CARSON LANNE RINGGOLD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

-----

JAMISON, JEROME D

3001 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

-----

JOYCE, GRAY

12 Majestic Oaks Dr Signal Mountain, 373772600

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

KILLIAN, KEVIN

7418 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

KNAPP, KURTIS L

12490 NECCEE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

DRUG PARA)-----LYKES, MONTELL DIMARIO5319 DORSEY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MANSAPHA, VANESSA VATSANA4005 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS-----MAULDIN, GARY R536 S CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374045917Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----NIXON, JACOB4030 DELLWAY CIR EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNDERAGE DRINKING-----OTT, BILLY RAYHOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----PARKER, ROBERT405 GUILD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----PRESSLEY, DIONTAE M243 EAST ST NE CLEVELAND, 373112342Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM9520 OLD LOVELL RD HIXSON, 373431378Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V-----ROBERTS, LONNIE RICHARD800 DAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----SANDERS, JAWAUN ALFRED2801 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF TPO-----SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----SELCER, AARON DAVID629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----TERRY, EMILY TAYLOR1004 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----US-CHIPEL, SANDOVAL2003 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----VICENTE, JULIOUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 35218Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTINDECENT EXPOSURE-----WATSON, BROOKE LAUREN8915 HENSLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDUI 2ND-----WEBB, JACOB ALEX8 PARKVIEW CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESS-----WEST, AMANDA SUE930 RUNYAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----WOODS, AMANDA NICOLE3944 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT-----WOODS, KESHAWN603 BONNIE LASSIE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

