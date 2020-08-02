 Sunday, August 2, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, August 2, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE
116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
BLAIR, MIRANDA MARIA
1421 CYRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
BRANUM, CHRISTOPHER MARK
9789 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE
1215 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE
1718 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
COHEN, JESSE JULIAN
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT
629 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
-----
DAVIS, NATHAN ROBERT
451 TIMBERLINKS DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DILL, JOHN ROBERT
1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374042956
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DOLLMONT, KEVIN BERNARD
316 ZIEGLER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
FOSTER, DALLAS LEBRON
14 WINTER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
GARCIA, JOSHUA S
3131 MTN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV
-----
GRISHAM, JASMINE A
4030 DELLWAY CIR EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
-----
HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
6009 CARSON LANNE RINGGOLD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
-----
JAMISON, JEROME D
3001 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
-----
JOYCE, GRAY
12 Majestic Oaks Dr Signal Mountain, 373772600
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
KILLIAN, KEVIN
7418 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
KNAPP, KURTIS L
12490 NECCEE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

DRUG PARA)
-----
LYKES, MONTELL DIMARIO
5319 DORSEY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MANSAPHA, VANESSA VATSANA
4005 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
-----
MAULDIN, GARY R
536 S CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374045917
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
NIXON, JACOB
4030 DELLWAY CIR EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNDERAGE DRINKING
-----
OTT, BILLY RAY
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
PARKER, ROBERT
405 GUILD DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
PRESSLEY, DIONTAE M
243 EAST ST NE CLEVELAND, 373112342
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
9520 OLD LOVELL RD HIXSON, 373431378
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V
-----
ROBERTS, LONNIE RICHARD
800 DAWSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37413
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
SANDERS, JAWAUN ALFRED
2801 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF TPO
-----
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
SELCER, AARON DAVID
629 BARKER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
TERRY, EMILY TAYLOR
1004 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
US-CHIPEL, SANDOVAL
2003 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
VICENTE, JULIO
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 35218
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
-----
WATSON, BROOKE LAUREN
8915 HENSLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DUI 2ND
-----
WEBB, JACOB ALEX
8 PARKVIEW CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
-----
WEST, AMANDA SUE
930 RUNYAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
WOODS, AMANDA NICOLE
3944 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
-----
WOODS, KESHAWN
603 BONNIE LASSIE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

