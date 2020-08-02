Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BRANUM, CHRISTOPHER MARK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COHEN, JESSE JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/13/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
|
|DILL, JOHN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOLLMONT, KEVIN BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, DALLAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/13/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GRISHAM, JASMINE A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/14/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOBRECHT, ZACHARY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|JAMISON, JEROME D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KNAPP, KURTIS L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. DRUG PARA)
|
|MANSAPHA, VANESSA VATSANA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MAULDIN, GARY R
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/07/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NIXON, JACOB
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|OTT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/25/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PRESSLEY, DIONTAE M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/25/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V
|
|SANDERS, JAWAUN ALFRED
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SELCER, AARON DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VICENTE, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|WEBB, JACOB ALEX
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WEST, AMANDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WOODS, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2020
Charge(s):
|