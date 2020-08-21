Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Planning Version #2)b. 2020-0045 Christine Williams (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1515 East 14th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Alternate Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksc. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sewers, Mains and Drains, Article VIII, Stormwater Management, Division 2, New Development and Redevelopment Requirements, Section 31-314, Private Property Responsibilities, subsection (D)(v), so as to change the SCM Inspector certification date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI. Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on the one year review. (Districts 2, 7 & 8) (Deferred from 08-04-2020)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V. Zoning Regulations, Division 5. R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to delete the maximum density requirements and to establish minimum lot size requirements for single-family detached and townhouse dwellings, and to permit a maximum of four multiple single-family detached dwellings on one lot within the Urban Overlay Zone. (Deferred from 08-04-2020)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept a BlueCross Healthy Place Grant, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation (BCBS), for an amount not to exceed $750,000.00 per project.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into a Pedestrian Undergrade Crossing Agreement with CSX Transportation, Inc. for the South Chickamauga Creek Extension relative to Contract No. T-14-036, for an amount not to exceed $350.00. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into a Construction Agreement with CSX Transportation, Inc. for the South Chickamauga Creek Extension relative to Contract No. T-14-036, for an amount not to exceed $138,053.00. (District 5)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to pay Teaching Strategies for seventy-five (75) Early Childhood Creative Curriculum Kits, in the amount of $124,655.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI. Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on the one year review. (Districts 2, 7 & 8)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V. Zoning Regulations, Division 5. R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to delete the maximum density requirements and to establish minimum lot size requirements for single-family detached and townhouse dwellings, and to permit a maximum of four multiple single-family detached dwellings on one lot within the Urban Overlay Zone.6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Release of Declaration of Restrictive Covenants for the Dogwood Manor property located at 959 Gateway Avenue, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145C-B-006. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (Southeast Tennessee Development District) for the management of the City’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Cleanup Grant Program for a three (3) year term commencing September 1, 2020, and ending September 30, 2023, with an option to renew for an additional one (1) year term for a total of four (4) years.FIREc. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to enter into a service agreement with Motorola Solutions for integration of the Motorola Astro Radio Network with the Microwave and Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) system upgrade, in the amount of $747,199.00.HUMAN RESOURCESd. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Timothy Hubert Brooks, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office of the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Angela Lowery, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for City Court, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of William Glascock to the Beer and Wrecker Board representing District 8, with a term expiration of July 31, 2022.g. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Veronica Park to the Chattanooga Historic Zoning Commission.PLANNINGh. A resolution authorizing the Director of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency to enter into an agreement with Camiros, Ltd. for the City of Chattanooga Zoning Code Assessment to provide recommendations for updates and improvements, in the amount of $93,643.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksi. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hamilton County relative to the Courts Community Service Program for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 between the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.