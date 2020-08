Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 42 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,132.There were 1,739 new cases as that total reached 253,949 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 23,369, up 44 since Saturday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 794 cases, up 6; 17 deaths; 59 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 422 cases, up 5; 5 deaths; 24 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 180 cases, up 3; 3 deaths, up 1; 13 hospitalizations, up 1Walker County: 908 cases, up 5; 19 deaths; 50 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 3,841 cases, up 22; 46 deaths, up 2; 204 hospitalizationsThe cases remain centered around the Atlanta area:Cobb County: 15,931 cases, up 115; 369 deaths, up 1DeKalb County: 15,959 cases, up 99; 278 deathsFulton County: 23,751 cases, up 129; 490 deaths, up 1Gwinnett County: 23,096 cases, up 105; 306 deaths, up 2

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths For 6 Days In Row; 50 New Cases

Georgia Has 42 New Coronavirus Deaths And 1,739 More Cases

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

The Health Department reported an additional 50 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Sunday, bringing the new total to 7,360. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63 for the sixth ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 42 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,132. There were 1,739 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)