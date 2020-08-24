 Monday, August 24, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID-19 Deaths; County Has 51 New Cases

Monday, August 24, 2020

 There have been five more COVID-19-related deaths, the Hamilton County Health Department announced. That raises the toll to 68.

 

“We extend our condolences to these families, we know this is a tough time,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We remind everyone how important it is to adhere to isolation and quarantine orders issued by the Health Department and we continue to urge everyone to wear masks and practice safe distancing.”

 

The latest deaths are as follows:

 

#64: 81+ year old White, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#65: 81+ year old White, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#66: 81+ year old White, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#67: 81+ year old White, Non-Hispanic female with underlying health conditions.

#68: 61-70 year old Black, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

An additional 51 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,411.

Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,588, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 667 new cases in the state for a total of 144,604.

There were 43 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,421.

There have been 106,041 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 2.056 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 25,976 cases, up 118; 369 deaths

Davidson County: 22,816 cases, up 95; 246 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 5,855 cases, up 57; 49 deaths

Bledsoe County:  768 cases; 3 deaths

Bradley County: 2,359 cases, up 23; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 426 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 142 cases; 2 deaths

Marion County: 300 cases, up 3; 5 deaths

McMinn County: 717 cases, up 3; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 134 cases; 2 deaths

Monroe County: 608 cases, up 7; 10 deaths

Polk County: 305 cases, up 3; 10 deaths

Rhea County: 616 cases, up 3; 2 deaths

Sequatchie County: 138 cases; 1 death

For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

 


August 24, 2020

Michael Wagner, 20; Jonathan Layman, 22, Killed In Accident On Gann Road Early Sunday Morning

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two persons killed in the fatal accident early Sunday morning on Gann Road. The driver of the vehicle was Michael Wagner, 20. The passenger was Jonathan Layman, 22. Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling on Gann Road left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was transported to a local medical ... (click for more)

Walker And Whitfield Counties Each Have Another Virus Death; Georgia Has 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,156. There were 2,337 new cases as that total reached 256,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 23,425, up 56 since Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 803 cases, up 9; 17 deaths; 59 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Those Doing the COVID-19 Testing At Alstom Plant

I would like to compliment all the people involved with COVID testing that is going on at the Alstom plant. My wife and I were in and out of line in less than 10 minutes. Everyone working the lines were very courteous and efficient in their duties. They looked at our licenses and wrote down all of the necessary info as they continued to move the line forward. The nasal swabbing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your ‘Heart-Of-Hearts’

There are many things that dictate the difference between success and failure, particularly in sales. Nowhere is this as true as in real estate, where a savvy realtor understands, better than most, the “Laws of First Perception.” Face it, when you show a potential buyer a house, most likely it will involve a person you’ve never met, who you know nothing about, and you are eager ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Travel To Western Kentucky For Fall Football Action

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team will play at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 24, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. It is the lone game on the Mocs' 2020 fall schedule following the Southern Conference's decision to explore playing league games in the spring of 2021. "We will have a fall camp leading up to the game and treat it like spring ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Not Ruthless Enough In 2-1 Loss

The Chattanooga Red Wolves were both dominating and disappointing during the first 80 minutes of their 2-1 loss against Tormenta FC. Despite creating chance after chance, especially after dazzling sequences on the wing by Marky Hernandez, Chattanooga could only procure one goal. Tormenta’s Marco Micaletto finally got Tormenta on the board in the 80th minute, equalizing what looked ... (click for more)


