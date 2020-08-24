Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID-19 Deaths; County Has 51 New Cases

There have been five more COVID-19-related deaths, the Hamilton County Health Department announced. That raises the toll to 68.

“We extend our condolences to these families, we know this is a tough time,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We remind everyone how important it is to adhere to isolation and quarantine orders issued by the Health Department and we continue to urge everyone to wear masks and practice safe distancing.”

The latest deaths are as follows:

#64: 81+ year old White, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#65: 81+ year old White, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#66: 81+ year old White, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

#67: 81+ year old White, Non-Hispanic female with underlying health conditions.

#68: 61-70 year old Black, Non-Hispanic male with underlying health conditions.

An additional 51 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,411.

Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,588, state Health Department officials said.



There were 667 new cases in the state for a total of 144,604.



There were 43 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,421.



There have been 106,041 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 2.056 million.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 25,976 cases, up 118; 369 deaths



Davidson County: 22,816 cases, up 95; 246 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 5,855 cases, up 57; 49 deaths



Bledsoe County: 768 cases; 3 deaths



Bradley County: 2,359 cases, up 23; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 426 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 142 cases; 2 deaths



Marion County: 300 cases, up 3; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 717 cases, up 3; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 134 cases; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 608 cases, up 7; 10 deaths



Polk County: 305 cases, up 3; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 616 cases, up 3; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 138 cases; 1 death



For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.