Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death And 102 New Cases

There has been one more COVID-19-related death, the Hamilton County Health Department announced on Tuesday. That raises the toll to 69.

An additional 102 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,513.

There have been 6,000 Hamilton County residents recover from the virus and there are currently 1,444 active cases, an increase of 77 since Monday.

There are 53 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus eight that are suspected. Those include 25 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients are at 21.

Tennessee had 40 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,628, state Health Department officials said.



There were 813 new cases in the state for a total of 145,417.



There were 94 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,515.



There have been 108,035 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 2.071 million.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 26,086 cases, up 110; 370 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 22,907 cases, up 91; 249 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 5,891 cases, up 36; 51 deaths, up 2



Bledsoe County: 768 cases; 3 deaths



Bradley County: 2,370 cases, up 11; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 427 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 142 cases; 2 deaths



Marion County: 300 cases; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 722 cases, up 5; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 134 cases; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 621 cases, up 13; 12 deaths, up 2



Polk County: 306 cases, up 1; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 618 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 138 cases; 1 death



For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.