Ronald Hutson Shot Twice By Deputy In Saturday Incident At Boston Branch; Authorities Say He Tried To Run Over 2 Deputies

The deputy involved in a shooting on Saturday night at the Boston Branch subdivision at the 8200 block of Hixson Spring Road was involved in two prior shootings recently, including one fatal one.

The deputy involved was identified as Jordan Long-Ross. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Ronald Hutson, the suspect involved in the Boston Branch incident, has been released from a local medical facility and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Hutson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Hutson, 50, lives at 8208 Hixson Spring Road.

Hutson has an extensive criminal record.

Authorities said deputies had attempted to perform a traffic stop on Hutson.

They said Hutson’s Jeep had not maintained his lane and was “all over the roadway.” Deputies said the vehicle was driving at 70 miles per hour on Sawyer Pike on the wrong side of the 35 mile per hour road.

Police said the Jeep crashed once it reached the 8200 block of Hixson Springs Road. The police report said someone over the radio traffic was heard saying, “He tried to run over the deputy.”

An investigator said the Jeep was crashed in a curve right ahead of the two patrol vehicles. Police said as a deputy exited his vehicle to get to the Jeep, Hutson accelerated toward him and then continued to drive toward the other deputy.

Authorities said the deputy fired at the suspect and hit Hutson at least twice. Once the Jeep stopped, police took Hutson out of the vehicle and administered aid.

Deputy Long-Ross shot and killed a suspect during an altercation after a traffic stop in Sale Creek in May. The person killed was Tyler Hays, 29. That incident happened around 2 a.m. on Crestview Drive. A resident said he and his wife heard 2-3 shots. He said he went outside and heard the deputy say, "I shot him. I shot him." The TBI said Hays ran from and fought the deputy. The medical examiner's report says the victim died of a single shot to his mid-back.

In an incident in June, the Sheriff's Office said deputy Ross-Long shot at a man who struck his open driver's door as he was exiting his patrol car. Eric Hayes Tyra, 37, was arrested after leading authorities in a pursuit that went into Marion County.

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to conduct the investigation of the incident.