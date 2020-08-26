Police Say Duckett Stole Jeep After Woman Outbid Him For Vehicle On Facebook Marketplace

Police responded to what was called a passenger vehicle call on Tuesday at 43rd Street. There the officer spoke to the complainant, who said she found her stolen vehicle at the Wesco tow yard. She said her Jeep had been reported as stolen since July, which was later confirmed.

Police said the victim provided the title and registration, which was in her name. She said she had recently purchased that vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, and that a person named Terry Lee Duckett had wanted to buy the vehicle as well. Police said she told them Duckett, 56, was “mad” she purchased the vehicle before he did.

She believed he took the vehicle with a tow truck.

The victim said she was able to find the stolen vehicle because a bill was sent to her from the tow yard, which had her name and address, and was asking for payment for a “diagnostic” and “storage” fee.

Police said after this, they met with Duckett in the tow yard. He said he purchased the Jeep on Facebook, but could not provide any proof of ownership aside from a Facebook conversation with the original seller. Police said Duckett told them the vehicle was picked up by one of the tow truck drivers at the Wesco company after the purchase.

Police said Duckett told them he had been trying to report the vehicle as stolen, and that the vehicle had sat in the yard since that time. After this, Duckett was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County jail.

Duckett is charged with theft over $10,000.