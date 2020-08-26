 Thursday, August 27, 2020 Weather

Police Say Duckett Stole Jeep After Woman Outbid Him For Vehicle On Facebook Marketplace

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Terry Lee Duckett
Terry Lee Duckett

Police responded to what was called a passenger vehicle call on Tuesday at 43rd Street. There the officer spoke to the complainant, who said she found her stolen vehicle at the Wesco tow yard. She said her Jeep had been reported as stolen since July, which was later confirmed.

 

Police said the victim provided the title and registration, which was in her name. She said she had recently purchased that vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, and that a person named Terry Lee Duckett had wanted to buy the vehicle as well. Police said she told them Duckett, 56, was “mad” she purchased the vehicle before he did.

She believed he took the vehicle with a tow truck.

 

The victim said she was able to find the stolen vehicle because a bill was sent to her from the tow yard, which had her name and address, and was asking for payment for a “diagnostic” and “storage” fee.

 

Police said after this, they met with Duckett in the tow yard. He said he purchased the Jeep on Facebook, but could not provide any proof of ownership aside from a Facebook conversation with the original seller. Police said Duckett told them the vehicle was picked up by one of the tow truck drivers at the Wesco company after the purchase.

 

Police said Duckett told them he had been trying to report the vehicle as stolen, and that the vehicle had sat in the yard since that time. After this, Duckett was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County jail.

 

Duckett is charged with theft over $10,000.


August 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 26, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

August 26, 2020

UTC And Health Department Announce COVID-19 Exposures At Douglas Heights Apartments


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT 2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT UNDER $1,000 ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 08/26/2020 2 AKERS, CHRIS JOHN DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with UTC is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures at Douglas Heights Apartments, 930 Douglas St. Case investigations ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Is The Titanic

When I heard a private equity company was offering $475 million for our embattled Level 1 Regional Trauma hospital, it was absolutely no surprise at all. Half a billion for Erlanger Hospital is a fire-sale offer, but if ever there has been low-hanging fruit in the big scheme, our imperiled public hospital is a glittering gem to every big for-profit investor. Golly, if you were to ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


