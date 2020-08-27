 Thursday, August 27, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Thursday, August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020

TVA Board Approves $200M Pandemic Relief Credit, Additional Community Support

August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Based on the "operational and financial performance of TVA employees this past year and the continued strength of the Tennessee Valley public power model," the Tennessee Valley Authority Board

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT 2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT UNDER $1,000



TVA Board Approves $200M Pandemic Relief Credit, Additional Community Support

Based on the "operational and financial performance of TVA employees this past year and the continued strength of the Tennessee Valley public power model," the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors took three actions at its meeting on Thursday to further extend support to citizens, communities and businesses that continue to be challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. ... (click for more)

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Is The Titanic

When I heard a private equity company was offering $475 million for our embattled Level 1 Regional Trauma hospital, it was absolutely no surprise at all. Half a billion for Erlanger Hospital is a fire-sale offer, but if ever there has been low-hanging fruit in the big scheme, our imperiled public hospital is a glittering gem to every big for-profit investor. Golly, if you were to ... (click for more)

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


