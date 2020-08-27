August 27, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000 ... (click for more)
Based on the "operational and financial performance of TVA employees this past year and the continued strength of the Tennessee Valley public power model," the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors took three actions at its meeting on Thursday to further extend support to citizens, communities and businesses that continue to be challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university.
When I heard a private equity company was offering $475 million for our embattled Level 1 Regional Trauma hospital, it was absolutely no surprise at all. Half a billion for Erlanger Hospital is a fire-sale offer, but if ever there has been low-hanging fruit in the big scheme, our imperiled public hospital is a glittering gem to every big for-profit investor. Golly, if you were to ... (click for more)
The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday.
Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News.
Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)
To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021.
At ... (click for more)