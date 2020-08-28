Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI. Downtown Chattanooga Form-Based Code, relative to recommended improvements based on the one year review.

(Districts 2, 7 & 8) (Deferred from 08-04-2020)b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V. Zoning Regulations, Division 5. R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to delete the maximum density requirements and to establish minimum lot size requirements for single-family detached and townhouse dwellings, and to permit a maximum of four dwellings on one lot within the Urban Overlay Zone. (Alternate Version)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Release of Declaration of Restrictive Covenants for the Dogwood Manor property located at 959 Gateway Avenue, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145C-B-006. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (Southeast Tennessee Development District) for the management of the City’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Cleanup Grant Program for a three (3) year term commencing September 1, 2020, and ending September 30, 2023, with an option to renew for an additional one (1) year term for a total of four (4) years.FIREc. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to enter into a service agreement with Motorola Solutions for integration of the Motorola Astro Radio Network with the Microwave and Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) system upgrade, in the amount of $747,199.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of William Glascock to the Beer and Wrecker Board representing District 8, with a term expiration of July 31, 2022.e. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Veronica Park to the Chattanooga Historic Zoning Commission.PLANNINGf. A resolution authorizing the Director of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency to enter into an agreement with Camiros, Ltd. for the City of Chattanooga Zoning Code Assessment to provide recommendations for updates and improvements, in the amount of $93,643.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hamilton County relative to the Courts Community Service Program for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 between the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0090 Morgan Lane (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 251, 263, 269, and 275 Riverside Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff)b. 2020-0088 William Hillner (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7302 Jarnigan Road, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) c. 2020-0089 4413 Jersey Pike Partners (O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of two properties located at 4409 Elwood Lane and 4409 Jersey Pike, from O-1 Office Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) d. 2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0091 City of Chattanooga Real Property Office c/o Gail Hart (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1815 East Main Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

e. 2020-0092 Jerri Price (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

th Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14 Street, from R-3

th Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14 Street, from R-3

Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning th

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1006 East 14 Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



f. 2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

st unaddressedpropertyinthe3500blockofEast51 Street,fromR-1ResidentialZone

and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 0) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2020-0093 Blake Garrison (R-1 Residential Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

st unaddressedpropertyinthe3500blockofEast51 Street,fromR-1ResidentialZone

and R-3 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone and A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone.

(Applicant Version)



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Hixson United Methodist Church for use of the athletic fields by the City of Chattanooga for the purpose of the site being used as a public park, recreation grounds, or athletic fields, subject to the terms of the agreement, for a term of ten (10) years. (District 3)



b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Amendment to Facilities Use Agreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the University of Tennessee on behalf of its Chattanooga Campus, for use as an indoor softball facility on a portion of Tax Map No. 146G-A-001 at 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 8)



c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute documents necessary for the Termination of the Right of Reversion for property conveyed to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., for the purpose of affordable housing on the parcel located at 2026 Backman Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 136D-F-004. (District 8)



HUMAN RESOURCES



d. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Timothy Hubert Brooks, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Land Development Office of the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.



e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Angela Lowery, as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for City Court, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.



PLANNING



f. Hari Om Krupa, Inc./Jay Brahmani Mata, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 5012 Highway 58, Suite 108. (District 5)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



g. A resolution authorizing payment of the annual 2020-2021 GIS application support to NuOrgin, Inc. for maintenance and support of GIS field and mobile applications for the Water Quality Program, in the amount of $35,000.00.



h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30020, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relative to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City of Chattanooga Solid Waste Processing Facility with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $37,991.61” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $38,675.45”.



i. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30021, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relative to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City Landfill with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $1,588,003.30” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $1,546,300.95”.



j. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30022, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relative to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the City Landfill, Lateral Expansion Area 3, with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $7,886,230.73” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $8,028,182.88”.



k. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30023, as adopted on August 6, 2019, relative to the agreement for the Closure/Post Closure Plan for the Summit Sanitary Landfill with the State of Tennessee, Division of Solid Waste Management, by deleting “an amount not to exceed $1,574,774.19” and substituting in lieu thereof “an amount not to exceed $1,424,995.67”.



8. Purchases.



9. Other Business.



a) Jay Brahmani Mata, Inc. d/b/a Easy Liquor and Wine - Certificate of Compliance (District 5)



10. Committee Reports.



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.