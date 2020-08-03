Senate Candidate Sethi Says It Is Time To "Fire Fauci"; Hits Facebook, Twitter For Censoring Doctors

Republican Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi on Monday called for President Donald Trump to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and blasted tech giants Facebook and Twitter for censoring information about the use of hydroxychloroquine.

He said, “I’ve had about enough of this guy Fauci. If I’m President Trump, I call Dr. Fauci into the Board room and tell him, ‘You’re fired.' Instead of having a plan to protect the most vulnerable among us and allowing us to get to herd immunity, he called for total lockdown.

His plan did incredible damage to our economy. Fauci failed, and now he wants us to double down on failure again by completely destroying what’s left of our economy.”

Dr. Sethi also blasted Facebook and Twitter for freezing the accounts of doctors who advocate the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option for patients.



He said, “Hydroxychloroquine is a legitimate treatment option for doctors to use with patients. It’s not a silver bullet, but at the same time, I had a friend whose life was saved because of hydroxychloroquine. So where do Twitter and Facebook get off censoring doctors for talking about Hydroxychloroquine? Where did Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey get their MDs? They need to butt out of this conversation and let doctors work.”



