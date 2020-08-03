 Monday, August 3, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Senate Candidate Sethi Says It Is Time To "Fire Fauci"; Hits Facebook, Twitter For Censoring Doctors

Monday, August 3, 2020

Republican Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi on Monday called for President Donald Trump to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and blasted tech giants Facebook and Twitter for censoring information about the use of hydroxychloroquine.

He said, “I’ve had about enough of this guy Fauci. If I’m President Trump, I call Dr. Fauci into the Board room and tell him, ‘You’re fired.' Instead of having a plan to protect the most vulnerable among us and allowing us to get to herd immunity, he called for total lockdown.

His plan did incredible damage to our economy. Fauci failed, and now he wants us to double down on failure again by completely destroying what’s left of our economy.”

Dr. Sethi also blasted Facebook and Twitter for freezing the accounts of doctors who advocate the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option for patients.

He said, “Hydroxychloroquine is a legitimate treatment option for doctors to use with patients. It’s not a silver bullet, but at the same time, I had a friend whose life was saved because of hydroxychloroquine. So where do Twitter and Facebook get off censoring doctors for talking about Hydroxychloroquine? Where did Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey get their MDs? They need to butt out of this conversation and let doctors work.”



August 3, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 3, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

August 3, 2020

Witnesses Say Nathaniel Dave Had Just Been Booted From House On Jeffrey Lane Prior To Fatal Shooting


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Several witnesses said they saw 26-year-old Nathaniel Dave go for a weapon shortly before 27-year-old Tedrick Walker was gunned down on Jeffrey Lane on June 8. Dave was recently arrested in ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mark Kimsey Was The Real Deal And Larger Than Life

Rest In Peace to one of the most honorable, intelligent and entertaining human beings I have ever met in my entire life. Mark Kimsey, you were an eloquent and extremely talented writer and the epitome of what an American Law Enforcement Officer should be - courageous, scholarly, empathetic, proficient and selfless. Words can not begin to express how much you are respected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Morning’s Prayer

The story I am told reveals that sometime this Friday afternoon a long caravan of over-the road buses will arrive Chattanooga as a stop of some modern-day Freedom Riders, this in remembrance of those titanic human beings who walked with Dr. Martin Luther King in his most victorious moment to quell racism in the South. Sponsored by a group known as “Atlanta Uprising” and sanctioned ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Championship

The Chattanooga FC soccer team beat Soda City FC 3-0 Saturday night at Finley Stadium to earn the Southeast Region Championship of the NISA Independent Cup. Ian McGrath and Brian Bement scored the first two goals to give the home team a 2-0 lead just eight minutes into the game. McGrath scored in the sixth minute and Bement in the eighth. The 2-0 lead would last into the second ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors