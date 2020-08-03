 Monday, August 3, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

DA Pinkston Finds No Violation With Decosimo Billboard

Monday, August 3, 2020
District Attorney Neal Pinkston said he found no violation in relation to a billboard by School Board candidate Tom Decosimo noting that he is a Republican.
 
He said, "Recently, the Hamilton County District Attorney General's Office received several complaints about a campaign billboard of local school board candidate Tom Decosimo. His billboard allegedly violated Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-201. It has been determined that neither the State of Tennessee's Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance nor the Hamilton County Election Commission regulate or monitor these types of campaign issues.
All complaints were referred to the District Attorney General's Office.

"After reviewing applicable Tennessee law and a sample Hamilton County voter's ballot, candidate Decosimo is seeking office for the local school board on a nonpartisan basis and isn't campaigning as a nominee or representative of any respective political party."
 
DA Pinkston said it should be further noted that there appears to be no penalty under Tennessee law for any proven violations of Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-201.

Hamilton County Democratic Party Chair Rodney Strong said, "It was alarming to see Facebook posts showing attendees at the recent Lincoln Day dinner failing to follow the widely recommended practices to reduce the spread of COVID19. Not one person pictured at the local Republican Party's annual fundraiser was wearing a face mask or practicing appropriate social distancing."

Mark Kimsey Was The Real Deal And Larger Than Life

Rest In Peace to one of the most honorable, intelligent and entertaining human beings I have ever met in my entire life. Mark Kimsey, you were an eloquent and extremely talented writer and the epitome of what an American Law Enforcement Officer should be - courageous, scholarly, empathetic, proficient and selfless. Words can not begin to express how much you are respected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Morning’s Prayer

The story I am told reveals that sometime this Friday afternoon a long caravan of over-the road buses will arrive Chattanooga as a stop of some modern-day Freedom Riders, this in remembrance of those titanic human beings who walked with Dr. Martin Luther King in his most victorious moment to quell racism in the South. Sponsored by a group known as “Atlanta Uprising” and sanctioned ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Championship

The Chattanooga FC soccer team beat Soda City FC 3-0 Saturday night at Finley Stadium to earn the Southeast Region Championship of the NISA Independent Cup. Ian McGrath and Brian Bement scored the first two goals to give the home team a 2-0 lead just eight minutes into the game. McGrath scored in the sixth minute and Bement in the eighth. The 2-0 lead would last into the second ... (click for more)


