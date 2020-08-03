DA Pinkston Finds No Violation With Decosimo Billboard

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said he found no violation in relation to a billboard by School Board candidate Tom Decosimo noting that he is a Republican.

All complaints were referred to the District Attorney General's Office. He said, "Recently, the Hamilton County District Attorney General's Office received several complaints about a campaign billboard of local school board candidate Tom Decosimo. His billboard allegedly violated Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-201. It has been determined that neither the State of Tennessee's Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance nor the Hamilton County Election Commission regulate or monitor these types of campaign issues.All complaints were referred to the District Attorney General's Office.





"After reviewing applicable Tennessee law and a sample Hamilton County voter's ballot, candidate Decosimo is seeking office for the local school board on a nonpartisan basis and isn't campaigning as a nominee or representative of any respective political party."

DA Pinkston said it should be further noted that there appears to be no penalty under Tennessee law for any proven violations of Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-201.