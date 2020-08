Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths; 37 New Cases

There have been no more COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Sunday. The toll remains at 74.An additional 37 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 7,890.Tennessee had 22 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,747, state Health Department officials said.There were 835 new cases in the state for a total of 153,115.The state had 23 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,840.There have been 114,769 people recover from the virus in Tennessee.Testing numbers are above 2.185 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Shelby County: 26,976 cases, up 137; 385 deaths, up 5Davidson County: 23,430 cases, up 31; 258 deaths, up 3Knox County: 6,336 cases, up 61; 57 deaths, up 1Bledsoe County: 775 cases; 4 deaths, up 1Bradley County: 2,468 cases, up 8; 16 deathsFranklin County: 488 cases, up 5; 4 deathsGrundy County: 149 cases; 2 deathsMarion County: 325 cases, up 2; 7 deaths, up 1McMinn County: 791 cases, up 3; 23 deaths,up 2Meigs County: 162 cases, down 1; 2 deathsMonroe County: 738 cases, up 12; 15 deathsPolk County: 326 cases; 10 deathsRhea County: 647 cases, up 3; 3 deathsSequatchie County: 142 cases; 1 death