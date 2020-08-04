Christian Wooden Charged In July 27 Shooting Of Woman On Fisher Avenue

Christian Wooden, 22, has been charged in the July 27 shooting of a female that occurred at 500 Fisher Ave.
Wooden is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.
He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.
On July 27, a 25-year-old female was injured in a shooting on Fisher Avenue.
At approximately 5:59 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 500 Fisher Ave. on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.