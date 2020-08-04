 Tuesday, August 4, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennesseans Head To The Polls On Thursday

Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Thursday to vote in the State and Federal Primary and County General election.
“Election officials across the state have spent months preparing for this election to ensure the safety of voters and poll officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“I encourage voters to do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing protocols and wear a face covering.”
Voters should expect to see signs with safety instructions at their polling locations. Poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.
Polls open at various times, depending on the county. A list of when polls open in all 95 counties is available on sos.tn.gov. All polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EDT/ 7 p.m. CDT.
Early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times at the polls as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. Being flexible and casting your ballot in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon may shorten your time at your polling location. Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their election officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows these voters to move through the process faster, it was stated. 
Voters need to bring valid (may or may not be current) photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
State law requires polling locations, and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
More than 578,000 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended on Aug. 1.
The Secretary of State is planning to post unofficial State and Federal Primary election results from early voting and Election Day on Aug. 6. However, due to the larger number of absentee ballots cast during this election, voters should be prepared for results to possibly be delayed.
“The tabulating of absentee by-mail ballots can begin when the polls open on Election Day in each county,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “In anticipation of a substantial increase in absentee by-mail ballots, the state purchased additional scanners to help counties with the counting process. However, even with additional scanners and workers, election results could be delayed.”

August 4, 2020

Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

August 4, 2020

Tennesseans Head To The Polls On Thursday

August 4, 2020

Christian Wooden Charged In July 27 Shooting Of Woman On Fisher Avenue


Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. ... (click for more)

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Thursday to vote in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. “Election officials across the state have spent months ... (click for more)

Christian Wooden, 22, has been charged in the July 27 shooting of a female that occurred at 500 Fisher Ave. Wooden is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. He is ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. Cathy Scott, president, along with Tom Glenn, incoming chairman of the board of directors, and board member of Bible in the Schools Mike Harrell presented the community gift to Superintendent ... (click for more)

Tennesseans Head To The Polls On Thursday

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Thursday to vote in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. “Election officials across the state have spent months preparing for this election to ensure the safety of voters and poll officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing ... (click for more)

Opinion

Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Laughing With Jim Murray

When I was in high school, I would love it when the “Newspapers in Education” would roll around once a week. The Chattanooga Times was a real Godsend because it offered me something interesting to read during class and, man, I would pounce on the paper. I would immediately find the syndicated columnist, Jim Murray, and revel in his every word. He was - and this I believe to this ... (click for more)

Sports

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors