Supt. Johnson Says County Schools To Start Aug. 12 In Groups, But Hope To Be Fully Open By Aug. 30

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Hamilton County Schools Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson on Monday said the schools plan to open Aug. 12 with two groups of students at each school each attending two days a week.

However, he said it is hoped that students will be able to go five days a week by Aug. 30.

The opening format includes Group A going on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Group B on Thursday, Aug. 13. Friday will be a remote learning day for everyone.

For the next two weeks, Group A will go on Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B on Thursdays and Fridays.

Dr. Johnson said a contracted firm will be doing extensive cleaning of the schools on those Wednesdays and after Group B attends.

The superintendent, speaking remotely to the North Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, said he believes that students do better "with a skilled and highly-trained teacher in front of them."

He said his own nine-year-old son will be headed back to the classroom.

However, he said he understands that some 12,000 county school students - approaching one-third of students - have signed up for the remote Hamilton at Home program. Those students will be assigned to a home room, but will learn online.

There is also a virtual option that does not include a home room assignment.

Dr. Johnson said school officials plan to unveil a "Safe Pledge" detailing steps being taken to try to make schools as safe as possible from coronavirus. One part of it is a requirement for masks for school staff and teachers. It also includes masks for students - "even for K-2 students."

The superintendent said he knows there will be instances in which students at a particular school come down with coronavirus. He said in that case the special cleaning team should be able to get the school cleaned enough for students to return in as little as 24 hours.

He said personal protective equipment is being supplied to teachers and staff.

The annual Back to School Day will be Aug. 8, but this time it will be drive through.

The speaker said officials are working on setting up child care and after school care, but he said it will not be enough to cover the needs of all parents due to a lack of personnel.

Dr. Johnson said the number of active COVID cases in the county is a key factor being watched by the schools. He said it was around 950 in June. However, he said people could not resist annual July 4 get-togethers and that pushed the numbers up to the 1,400-1,500 range.

He also told the group, "I'm very worried about flu season. The symptoms of the flu are about the same as those of COVID."

Near the end of the meeting there was a "Zoom bombing" from an individual identified as "Todd Williams" who had a swatiska in the background and used the N Word and profanity.

Dr. Johnson was unfazed and even joked about the interruption and the "ignorance." But he said it illustrates the current "racial unrest" and the need for teachers to be prepared to talk about it with students.  

When Dr. Johnson later tried to make a point on the screen the Zoom bomber began writing on his illustration. A club member running the Zoom said he was unable to detect who was interrupting the meeting.

 


August 4, 2020

Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

August 4, 2020

Tennesseans Head To The Polls On Thursday

August 4, 2020

Christian Wooden Charged In July 27 Shooting Of Woman On Fisher Avenue


Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. ... (click for more)

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Thursday to vote in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. “Election officials across the state have spent months ... (click for more)

Christian Wooden, 22, has been charged in the July 27 shooting of a female that occurred at 500 Fisher Ave. Wooden is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. He is ... (click for more)



Opinion

Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Laughing With Jim Murray

When I was in high school, I would love it when the “Newspapers in Education” would roll around once a week. The Chattanooga Times was a real Godsend because it offered me something interesting to read during class and, man, I would pounce on the paper. I would immediately find the syndicated columnist, Jim Murray, and revel in his every word. He was - and this I believe to this ... (click for more)

Sports

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Win 1-0 In Chi Memorial Stadium Opener

The Chattanooga Red Wolves played their first home match in newly finished CHI Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The Covid-19 reduced sold out crowd was rewarded with a 1-0 win as the Red Wolves beat FC Tuscon on a Greg Hurst goal in the second half. Hurst scored in the 53th minute to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels saved a FC Tuscon PK in the second ... (click for more)


