Walker County Lowering Property Taxes For 2nd Year In A Row

For the second year in a row, property owners in Walker County will benefit from a tax decrease. Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said he will sign a resolution next week to reduce the county government’s portion of the millage rate for residents in both the unincorporated and incorporated sections of the county.

The lower rate of 9.287 mills in the unincorporated areas represents a 5.45 percent decrease in county taxes. The reduction means the average homeowner will save more than $20 for every $100,000 of value in their property, he said.

City residents will also notice a 0.13 percent rollback, as the tax rate in the incorporated boundaries will be set at 13.275 mills.

“This tax reduction is reflective of the fiscal discipline our team has shown over the past three years,” said Commissioner Whitfield. “We’ve attacked a mountain of debt, continued to provide key services while operating on lean budgets, and explored ways to enhance revenue outside of property taxes.”

He said the county has paid off nearly $30 million in debt since 2017, eliminated the use of high interest tax anticipation notes, established a rainy day fund and expanded its sales tax base. “We continue to see economic growth in Walker County, due in part to the success of the Walker Rocks tourism initiative,” he stated. “Our sales tax receipts have grown every month since January 2019, easing our reliance on property taxes as a predominant revenue source.”

The reduced millage rate will be adopted at the Commissioner’s next Regular Meeting on Aug.13 at 6 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex III building, located at 201 S Main St. in LaFayette.

Walker County government is one of several taxing authorities in the county. Millage rate changes made by other taxing authorities, such as a city, school system or downtown development authority, will impact an individual taxpayer’s overall savings.