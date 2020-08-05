 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Walker County Lowering Property Taxes For 2nd Year In A Row

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

For the second year in a row, property owners in Walker County will benefit from a tax decrease. Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said he will sign a resolution next week to reduce the county government’s portion of the millage rate for residents in both the unincorporated and incorporated sections of the county.

 

The lower rate of 9.287 mills in the unincorporated areas represents a 5.45 percent decrease in county taxes.

The reduction means the average homeowner will save more than $20 for every $100,000 of value in their property, he said.

 

City residents will also notice a 0.13 percent rollback, as the tax rate in the incorporated boundaries will be set at 13.275 mills.

 

“This tax reduction is reflective of the fiscal discipline our team has shown over the past three years,” said Commissioner Whitfield. “We’ve attacked a mountain of debt, continued to provide key services while operating on lean budgets, and explored ways to enhance revenue outside of property taxes.”

 

He said the county has paid off nearly $30 million in debt since 2017, eliminated the use of high interest tax anticipation notes, established a rainy day fund and expanded its sales tax base. “We continue to see economic growth in Walker County, due in part to the success of the Walker Rocks tourism initiative,” he stated. “Our sales tax receipts have grown every month since January 2019, easing our reliance on property taxes as a predominant revenue source.”

 

The reduced millage rate will be adopted at the Commissioner’s next Regular Meeting on Aug.13 at 6 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex III building, located at 201 S Main St. in LaFayette.

 

Walker County government is one of several taxing authorities in the county. Millage rate changes made by other taxing authorities, such as a city, school system or downtown development authority, will impact an individual taxpayer’s overall savings.



August 5, 2020

Red Bank Getting Several Transportation Improvements

August 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 4, 2020

Georgia Officials Report 81 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,573 New Cases


A number of transportation improvements are getting ready to take place in Red Bank in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY 2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ALIAS CAPIAS ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 81 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,921. There were 2,573 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Red Bank Getting Several Transportation Improvements

A number of transportation improvements are getting ready to take place in Red Bank in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, the board of commissioners authorized entering into a contract between Red Bank and TDOT that will focus on three projects. The Lullwater Bridge that is one lane will be replaced with a new two-lane ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY 2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ALIAS CAPIAS (THEFT OF PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING) THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) ---- BARNES, KEON LAMONTE 842 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors