Sheriff's Office Says Death Of Inmate At Bradley County Jail Was Suicide By Hanging

Following the passing of federal inmate Joseph Dewhurst at the Bradley County Jail on July 22, Sheriff Steve Lawson requested for an investigation to be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The preliminary autopsy results released by the TBI show that the cause of death is consistent with that of suicide by hanging. At the time that inmate Dewhurst was found unresponsive in his cell on July 22, it appeared he had used his bed linens and bed rail to voluntarily end his life by hanging.

Following Sheriff Lawson’s request for a TBI investigation, agents from the TBI worked the scene inside the cell area, conducted interviews and collected documentation. Included in the evidence gathered from his cell was a four page letter written by inmate Dewhurst, stating his end of life intentions. Inmate Dewhurst’s body was sent for an autopsy by request of the TBI, returning with preliminary results indicating the cause of death to be consistent with suicide by hanging.

“From what I have seen, every one of my corrections officers did everything right,” says Sheriff Lawson. “I commend my corrections staff for making timely cell checks and documenting in a manner of truthfulness, which is a testament to their commitment to the job and to the inmates. I also want to thank the jail’s medical staff for all they have done in the wake of this situation.

“It breaks my heart when one of our inmates decides to end his or her life. We do everything that we can to improve our inmates’ quality of life while incarcerated by providing them with well-rounded meals, providing education opportunities and chances to shorten their sentence by rewarding good behavior; we give them video visitation and phone time to stay in touch with their friends and families; we look out for their well-being by contracting an excellent medical staff and do what we can to improve those struggling with mental health issues by employing a full time mental health therapist. But sometimes, the enemy of depression and suicidal thoughts speaks louder to the inmate than we can; even when we do everything we can to combat it. It is my hope that any of our inmates who might be struggling with these thoughts will visit our jail’s mental health therapist and get the help that he or she needs so that something like this does not happen again.”