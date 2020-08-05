Fire Officials Say Robert Vandergriff Tried To Kill 3 Police Officers In Fire At Hixson Duplex

Charges have been filed against the suspect accused of setting fire to a Hixson home, injuring several Chattanooga police officers and himself in the process.

Robert Vandergriff, 41, faces the following charges from the Chattanooga Fire Department: aggravated arson, reckless endangerment and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Chattanooga fire investigators say Vandergriff set two fires inside a home on Eldridge Drive Sunday night when police officers tried to arrest him - a fire at the front door and at a rear entrance - so that the officers could get injured or killed when they came inside.

The attempted murder charges pertain to three police officers who were injured during the incident and two residents who live on the other side of the duplex whose lives were also endangered by Vandergriff’s actions.

The suspect is still in the hospital.

He will face those charges once he is released. He will be extradited back to Hamilton County and booked.

He was transported to an out of state hospital due to his injuries.