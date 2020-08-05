 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fire Officials Say Robert Vandergriff Tried To Kill 3 Police Officers In Fire At Hixson Duplex

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Charges have been filed against the suspect accused of setting fire to a Hixson home, injuring several Chattanooga police officers and himself in the process.

 

Robert Vandergriff, 41, faces the following charges from the Chattanooga Fire Department: aggravated arson, reckless endangerment and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. 

 

Chattanooga fire investigators say Vandergriff set two fires inside a home on Eldridge Drive Sunday night when police officers tried to arrest him - a fire at the front door and at a rear entrance - so that the officers could get injured or killed when they came inside. 

 

The attempted murder charges pertain to three police officers who were injured during the incident and two residents who live on the other side of the duplex whose lives were also endangered by Vandergriff’s actions.

 

The suspect is still in the hospital.

He will face those charges once he is released. He will be extradited back to Hamilton County and booked. 

 

He was transported to an out of state hospital due to his injuries. 


August 5, 2020

Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

August 5, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

August 5, 2020

Former Bledsoe County EMS Director William Angel Indicted On Rape And Other Charges


Hamilton County had another 80 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 49. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,984. There were 3,817 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

A joint investigation byspecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has Record Coronavirus ICUs And Another Death; Bradley County Has 2 More Deaths; 27 More Die In Tennessee

Hamilton County had another 80 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as another death bringing the toll to 49. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care continued to go up and is now at 40, the highest number yet. Total cases now are 5,749 in Hamilton County. There are 4,569 that have recovered from the virus in the county. There are 88 COVID patients hospitalized ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000; Has 65 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 65 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,984. There were 3,817 new cases as that total reached 201,713 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 19,788 - up 362 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 587 cases, up 15; 9 deaths; 44 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors