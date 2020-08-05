 Wednesday, August 5, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


State Supreme Court Vacates Absentee Ballot Injunction Put Down By Nashville Chancellor

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the temporary injunction entered by the Davidson County Chancery Court, which, in part, required the State to provide an absentee ballot to any eligible voter validly seeking to vote by mail to avoid transmission or contraction of COVID-19 for all elections occurring during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

 The Court held, however, that the absentee ballots for the August 6, 2020 election should be counted as to Tennessee voters who timely voted by absentee ballot by mail according to the trial court’s temporary injunction and who otherwise meet the statutory requirements for absentee voting.


This decision stems from two cases involving plaintiffs who alleged the State’s interpretation of a law describing who may vote by absentee ballot in Tennessee burdens their constitutional right to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The trial court determined that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on their claims and entered a temporary injunction that ordered the State to provide an absentee ballot to any eligible voter validly seeking to vote by mail in order to avoid transmission or contraction of COVID-19 so long as pandemic circumstances continue.  

 

 The trial court allowed the State to challenge the validity of the injunction by an interlocutory appeal to the Court of Appeals.  On June 24, the Supreme Court granted the State’s motions to assume jurisdiction over the State’s appeals but denied the State’s motions to stay the temporary injunction pending resolution on appeal.  The Court heard oral arguments in the cases on an expedited schedule on July 30, 2020.


At oral argument, the State conceded that, under the State’s interpretation of the Tennessee statute at issue, individuals with a special vulnerability to COVID-19, as defined in the opinion, or caretakers for individuals with a special vulnerability to COVID-19 already satisfy the statutory requirements for eligibility to vote by absentee ballot. 


In the Supreme Court’s majority opinion authored by Justice Cornelia A.

Clark, the Court held that, under the State’s interpretation at oral argument as to persons having a special vulnerability to COVID-19 as well as the caretakers of such persons, injunctive relief was not necessary because the State identified them as already qualifying under Tennessee law for absentee voting.  As to persons who do not have a special vulnerability to COVID-19 or are not caretakers for such persons, the Court held that the State’s interests in the efficacy and integrity of the election process sufficiently justified the moderate burden that the laws limiting absentee voting placed on the right to vote of such individuals. 

 

Therefore, the Court held that these individuals were not likely to prevail on the merits of their underlying claims and that, accordingly, the trial court erred in granting its temporary injunction.  The Supreme Court’s majority opinion vacated the trial court’s temporary injunction. Because absentee ballots already have been cast for the August 6, 2020 election and because courts avoid changing election rules on the eve of an election, the Court held that the ballots shall be counted as to all Tennessee voters who timely voted by absentee ballot for the August 2020 election under the trial court’s temporary injunction and who otherwise meet the statutory requirements for absentee voting.


Justice Sharon G. Lee filed a separate opinion concurring in part and dissenting in part.  Justice Lee agrees that the temporary injunction is not necessary as to persons having a special vulnerability to COVID-19 or to the caretakers of such persons, given the State’s interpretation of these persons already qualifying for absentee voting under Tennessee law.   Additionally, Justice Lee agrees with the presumption of constitutionality of the relevant statutes on absentee voting, the applicable standard of review, and the moderate burden on the right to vote of persons without a special vulnerability to COVID-19 or those who are not caretakers of such persons.  Justice Lee determined, however, that the State failed to establish that its financial or administrative interests, as well as its interest in preventing voter fraud, sufficiently justified the moderate burden on the fundamental right to vote of persons without a special vulnerability to COVID-19 or those who are not caretakers of such persons.  Accordingly, Justice Lee determined that the trial court did not abuse its discretion in issuing a temporary injunction protecting the constitutional rights of all eligible voters during this pandemic.


To read the Supreme Court’s majority opinion authored by Justice Cornelia A. Clark, and the concurring and dissenting opinion, authored by Justice Sharon G. Lee, in Earle J. Fisher, et al. v. Tre Hargett, et al., and Benjamin Lay, et al. v. Mark Goins, et al., go to the opinions section of TNCourts.gov. 


Majority opinion - http://tncourts.gov/courts/supreme-court/opinions/2020/08/05/earle-j-fisher-et-al-v-tre-hargett-et-al

Concurring and dissenting opinion - http://tncourts.gov/courts/supreme-court/opinions/2020/08/05/earle-j-fisher-et-al-v-tre-hargett-et-al-concurring-part

 



August 5, 2020

CBL Comes Up With Over $30 Million To Meet Interest Payments Due; Lebovitz Family Members, CBL Make Share Transactions

August 5, 2020

State Supreme Court Vacates Absentee Ballot Injunction Put Down By Nashville Chancellor

August 5, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


CBL & Associates Limited Partnership on Wednesday came up with over $30 million to cover two interest payments to note holders. It included an $11.8 million interest payment that was due ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the temporary injunction entered by the Davidson County Chancery Court, which, in part, required the State to provide an absentee ballot to any ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: BANKS JR, TONY BERNARD ASSAULT 07/29/2020 1 BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA ASSAULT 07/29/2020 2 BOSTON, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

CBL Comes Up With Over $30 Million To Meet Interest Payments Due; Lebovitz Family Members, CBL Make Share Transactions

CBL & Associates Limited Partnership on Wednesday came up with over $30 million to cover two interest payments to note holders. It included an $11.8 million interest payment that was due on June 1 and $18.6 million that was due on June 15. The financially-ailing Chattanooga-based mall firm earlier said it was unable to make the payments. It has been in talks with creditors ... (click for more)

State Supreme Court Vacates Absentee Ballot Injunction Put Down By Nashville Chancellor

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the temporary injunction entered by the Davidson County Chancery Court, which, in part, required the State to provide an absentee ballot to any eligible voter validly seeking to vote by mail to avoid transmission or contraction of COVID-19 for all elections occurring during the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The Court held, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors