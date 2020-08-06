 Thursday, August 6, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Shows Up At CFD Seeking Help Getting Rid Of Unexploded WWII Japanese Hand Grenade Thursday Morning

Thursday, August 6, 2020
- photo by CFD Captain Eric Gordon

The Chattanooga Fire Department received an unexpected visit Thursday morning at Station 16 in Hixson when a man arrived at the fire hall just before 9 a.m. and informed the crew that he had an old WWII Japanese hand grenade in his truck. He said needed help getting rid of the explosive device. 

Firefighters took precautions and called the Chattanooga Police Department’s Bomb Squad to help properly dispose of the grenade. 

The man stated that he is getting ready to move and spotted the item while he was packing. He indicated that it belonged to his father-in-law. 

No one was injured.

"We appreciate CPD’s assistance," officials said.


