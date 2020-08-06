 Thursday, August 6, 2020 79.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Favors Gets 15 Years For Torturing Girlfriend

Thursday, August 6, 2020
James Favors
James Favors

A Chattanooga man who pleaded guilty to torturing his girlfriend was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in state prison.

James Durand Favors III. who is now 28,  on July 2, 2019,  entered a plea of guilty to four counts of aggravated domestic assault.
 
Assistant District Attorney Colin Campbell presented evidence in the case to show that in March of 2017, Favors held a woman hostage and tortured her.
 
Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz announced the sentence.

 

Authorities said Favors used a heated knife during the incident.

The girlfriend had to be transferred to an out-of-state burn center because of the seriousness of her injuries.

The woman said the incident happened at his house on Gadd Road.

She said Favors took her cell phone and then repeatedly assaulted her over a two-day period.

She said he would punch her in the face and then cut her with the knife, including in her genital area.

Hospital staff said she suffered second- and third-degree burns.

In an incident in 2014, Favors was arrested for kidnapping a former girlfriend.

A woman said her sister had been staying with her for several days because Favors allegedly held her against her will and assaulted her on Christmas Eve 2014 at a residence on Anderson Avenue.

Police said Favors came by the sister's house on 6th Avenue and walked in the open front door uninvited.

Marcella Thornton said her sister, Erica, had been staying with her for several days because Favors allegedly held her against her will and assaulted her on Christmas Eve at a residence on Anderson Avenue.
 
Police said Favors came by the sister's house on 6th Avenue and walked in the open front door uninvited. He made his way upstairs to where the former girlfriend was. Less than three minutes later, he came down the steps holding her arms behind her back and forced her to his car, it was stated.

 

Police said Steven Eberhardt witnessed the incident and he chased after the Favors vehicle until it reached dangerous speeds and he could no longer keep up.

Favors was 23 at the time of his arrest.


August 6, 2020

Signal Mountain Closes Pool After Lifeguard Tests Positive For COVID

August 6, 2020

62% Of UTC Courses To Be Completely Online; Chattanooga State To Have Only 1 Entrance And Students Must Fill Out Questionnaire

August 6, 2020

Georgia Has 42 More Deaths From The Virus; 3,250 New Cases


Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard's most recent shifts

Local educators informed the Rotary Club about their experiences in navigating a COVID-19 world during Thursday's Zoom conference. Hamilton County superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, Chattanooga

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 42 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,026. There were 3,250 new cases as that total reached



Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard's most recent shifts were this past Wednesday and Saturday during the morning sessions. "Given the protocols in place, risk of exposure for patrons was extremely low. However, we feel it appropriate to provide

Local educators informed the Rotary Club about their experiences in navigating a COVID-19 world during Thursday's Zoom conference. Hamilton County superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson, Chattanooga State president Dr. Rebecca Ashford, and UT-Chattanooga's Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle shared the virtual stage. Dr. Johnson gave a brief explanation about Hamilton County's plan to deal

Busloads Of COVID-19 Headed This Way - And Response

Peaceful protests are a constitutional right of all Americans under normal conditions. These are not normal conditions. Atlanta is a major "hot spot" of new cases and total cases of the virus. So forgive me for saying this, but Atlantans, STAY HOME! Busloads with an estimated total of 500 protestors are probably bringing coronavirus to Miller Plaza Friday night at 6:30 in

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I've been a "people person" for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to "lack of touch." A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. "From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave" said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. "But I think

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, "We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed


