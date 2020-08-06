Favors Gets 15 Years For Torturing Girlfriend

A Chattanooga man who pleaded guilty to torturing his girlfriend was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in state prison.

James Durand Favors III. who is now 28, on July 2, 2019, entered a plea of guilty to four counts of aggravated domestic assault.

Assistant District Attorney Colin Campbell presented evidence in the case to show that in March of 2017, Favors held a woman hostage and tortured her.

Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz announced the sentence.

Authorities said Favors used a heated knife during the incident.

The girlfriend had to be transferred to an out-of-state burn center because of the seriousness of her injuries.

The woman said the incident happened at his house on Gadd Road.

She said Favors took her cell phone and then repeatedly assaulted her over a two-day period.

She said he would punch her in the face and then cut her with the knife, including in her genital area.

Hospital staff said she suffered second- and third-degree burns.

In an incident in 2014, Favors was arrested for kidnapping a former girlfriend.

A woman said her sister had been staying with her for several days because Favors allegedly held her against her will and assaulted her on Christmas Eve 2014 at a residence on Anderson Avenue.

Police said Favors came by the sister's house on 6th Avenue and walked in the open front door uninvited.