Signal Mountain Closes Pool After Lifeguard Tests Positive For COVID

Signal Mountain has closed its pool after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said, "We do not believe it was contracted at the pool facility. The guard’s most recent shifts were this past Wednesday and Saturday during the morning sessions.

"Given the protocols in place, risk of exposure for patrons was extremely low. However, we feel it appropriate to provide notice.

"Some of the other guards will be able to work due to this situation and some have ended their employment for preparation for returning to school. As a result, we have made the decision to close the pool for the remainder of the summer.

"We appreciate all of those who observed safety protocols and otherwise pitched in to help us maintain as safe a facility as possible. It is this commitment to safety that makes the closure the right call."