 Friday, August 7, 2020 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Leader Of Group Coming To Chattanooga In Buses For Protest Was Indicted Last Week

Friday, August 7, 2020

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, leader of a group that is bringing bus loads of people to Louisville and Chattanooga today (Friday) for racial protests, was indicted last week by federal authorities on multiple fraud charges.

Prosecutors said it was in connection with Brown’s attempts to defraud several financial institutions by taking out loans and making credit card purchases – and then falsely claiming that he was the victim of identity theft and was not responsible for the charges or repaying the loans.

"For years, Antonio Brown allegedly sought to defraud a number of banks and credit card companies by falsely claiming that he was the victim of identity theft," said U.S.

Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak. "Brown’s scheme was eventually brought to light, resulting in his indictment by the grand jury."       

"We are committed to working with our Federal law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who falsely claim their identity was stolen in an attempt to defraud financial institutions," said Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General of Social Security.  "I thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and IRS Criminal Investigation for their efforts in this case, and the United States Attorney’s Office for bringing these charges."

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court: Beginning in 2012, Antonio Brown opened a number of credit cards, which he then used to make thousands of dollars’ worth of purchases for his own personal benefit.  Brown also obtained over $60,000 in automobile loans to finance the purchases of a Mercedes C300 and a Range Rover.  Despite opening and using these credit cards and despite taking the money for the two automobile loans, Brown allegedly falsely claimed that his identity had been stolen and that someone else had made the credit card purchases or had taken out these loans. 

The indictment further alleges that Brown provided false information to Signature Bank when applying for a $75,000 loan in August 2017.  During the loan application process, Brown provided a personal financial statement falsely claiming that he earned $325,000 per year and had $200,000 in available cash or assets.  Brown allegedly knew this information was false because he had recently submitted other loan applications reporting far less income and available cash or assets.  For instance, in a July 2017 loan application to another bank, Brown submitted a 2016 federal income tax return reporting that he earned $125,000 per year (which was $200,000 less than what he represented that his income was to Signature Bank). Further, in an August 2017 loan application to yet another bank, Brown claimed he had an annual salary of $175,000 (which was $150,000 less than what he told Signature Bank), and only had $25,000 in available cash and assets (which was $175,000 less than what he told Signature Bank).

U.S. Attorney Pak noted that the charges in the indictment all relate to conduct that occurred before Brown was elected to the Atlanta City Council.

On July 29, the Grand Jury charged Brown, 35, with wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements on a bank loan application. 


August 7, 2020

Miles Hankins Given 30-Year Sentence For Murder Of Christopher Robinson

August 7, 2020

Leader Of Group Coming To Chattanooga In Buses For Protest Was Indicted Last Week

August 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Miles Alexander Hankins has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for the June 29, 2018, murder of Christopher Robinson. Hankins, who is now 22, on Thursday entered into a plea agreement ... (click for more)

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, leader of a group that is bringing bus loads of people to Louisville and Chattanooga today (Friday) for racial protests, was indicted last week by federal ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, DARREL DEON 2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062424 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Miles Hankins Given 30-Year Sentence For Murder Of Christopher Robinson

Miles Alexander Hankins has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for the June 29, 2018, murder of Christopher Robinson. Hankins, who is now 22, on Thursday entered into a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to the slaying. Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis said that on June 28, 2018, Hankins fired at twins Michael and Martin Wilson while at ... (click for more)

Leader Of Group Coming To Chattanooga In Buses For Protest Was Indicted Last Week

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, leader of a group that is bringing bus loads of people to Louisville and Chattanooga today (Friday) for racial protests, was indicted last week by federal authorities on multiple fraud charges. Prosecutors said it was in connection with Brown’s attempts to defraud several financial institutions by taking out loans and making credit card ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congratulations To Marco Perez

Congratulations to Marco Perez on winning the District 2 School Board race. Marco and his team ran a well organized campaign. It is my hope that Marco will take that same organizational skill to continue the improvement of our public schools for the benefit of our nearly 45,000 students. Thanks to my incredible campaign team that worked tirelessly. Thanks as well to the many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Tennessee Picks Hagerty

Throughout the day on Thursday, I found myself thinking about Manny Sethi and a day he once spent as a 10-year-old kid in central Tennessee. It was Little League baseball day in Hillsboro, which is right outside of Manchester, a town you know as halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville on I-75. For any energetic child, Little League Day is everything, because all the boys are assigned ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Defender Raymond Lee Moves To USL Championship Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Chattanooga Football Club is announcing that the club has finalized a deal with Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL Championship that will send defender Raymond Lee to the Keystone state, pending league and federation approval. “From a club standpoint, it is always difficult to see a good player and better person leave” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “But I think ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors