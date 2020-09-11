Former Grace Baptist Assistant Football Coach Pleads Guilty To Reduced Charges; Must Have Psycho-Sexual Evaluation

A former assistant football coach at Grace Baptist Academy has pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault.

James Barker Jr. entered into the plea agreement on Friday morning in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

Barker was initially indicted on several charges, including exploitation of a minor by electronic means, sexual battery by an authority figure, and sexual contact by an authority figure.

The indictment said Barker unlawfully engaged in sexual contact with a minor between Oct. 28 and Nov. 12 of 2018. Barker was also charged with communicating with the minor victim by electronic means. The indictment said the victim was between the ages of 13 and 18.

Assistant District Attorney AnCharlene Davis said the counts he pled to are Class A misdemeanors.

In the agreement approved by Judge Don Poole, Barker must complete a psycho-sexual evaluation, will be on probation for two years and must have no contact with the victims.

Since Barker pleaded "under diversion," he can have the charges expunged in two years if he complies with the terms of his sentence.