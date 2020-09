Chattanooga Police homicide investigators arrested Ja'siah Johnson, 18, on Friday, in connection to the Aug. 16 shooting of a 19-year old in the 4300 block of Highway 58.





Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.