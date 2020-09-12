Georgia COVID Deaths Are Up To 6,287; Cases Are 292,905
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 40 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,287.
There were 2,143 new cases as that total reached 292,905 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 26,327, up 164 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,002 cases, up 8; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations, up 3
Chattooga County: 672 cases, up 5; 7 deaths; 45 hospitalizations
Dade County: 238 cases, up 7; 4 deaths; 15 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,274 cases, up 39; 26 deaths; 60 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,261 cases, up 14; 57 deaths, up 2; 226 hospitalizations, up 3