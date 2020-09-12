 Saturday, September 12, 2020 81.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Georgia COVID Deaths Are Up To 6,287; Cases Are 292,905

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 40 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,287.

There were 2,143 new cases as that total reached 292,905 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 26,327, up 164 from Friday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,002 cases, up 8; 16 deaths; 67 hospitalizations, up 3

Chattooga County: 672 cases, up 5; 7 deaths; 45 hospitalizations

Dade County: 238 cases, up 7; 4 deaths; 15 hospitalizations

Walker County: 1,274 cases, up 39; 26 deaths; 60 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 4,261 cases, up 14; 57 deaths, up 2; 226 hospitalizations, up 3

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; 57 New Cases

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Saturday is 57. The new total is 8,769. There is one new death reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 85. Tennessee

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 40 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,287. There were 2,143 new cases as that total reached

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEENE, DOLLIE NICOLE 1305 BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION



Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; 57 New Cases

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; 57 New Cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Saturday is 57. The new total is 8,769. There is one new death reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 85. Tennessee had 39 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,064, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,032 new cases in the state for a total of 170,891. The state

Celebrating The Constitution In The Midst Of COVID-19: The Framers Paved The Way

Roy Exum: Kindness Is Undefeated

When I was a child, still wearing 'short pants', my parents introduced me to "Aesop's Fables." Reputedly, this is a collection of great wisdom from a slave in ancient Greece - I'm talking about a storyteller believed to have lived in ancient Greece between 620 and 564 BC. Wikipedia tells us the fables are "of diverse origins, the stories associated with his name have descended to

Roy Exum: Kindness Is Undefeated

CFC To Take The Field Against Famed Cosmos - And Finally With Fans In The Stands

322 days. The number of days since the Chattanooga Football Club's last home match with fans in attendance. Following the start of a (still-ongoing) pandemic and multiple matches before empty seats, coach Peter Fuller and his players will finally have the backing of a home crowd when they take the pitch against the New York Cosmos. "There's no words. I hope that this whole

CFC To Take The Field Against Famed Cosmos - And Finally With Fans In The Stands

322 days. The number of days since the Chattanooga Football Club’s last home match with fans in attendance. Following the start of a (still-ongoing) pandemic and multiple matches before empty seats, coach Peter Fuller and his players will finally have the backing of a home crowd when they take the pitch against the New York Cosmos. “There’s no words. I hope that this whole ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)


