 Monday, September 14, 2020 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Abandoned Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday Afternoon In Apison

Monday, September 14, 2020

A mobile home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon in Apison.

At 12:40 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting an explosion in the area of 5100 Jackson Road.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within five minutes reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home located at 5159 Jackson Road.

Neighbors confirmed to firefighters the mobile home was abandoned and no one living at this residence. Firefighters conducted a “defensive” attack to contain the fire to the mobile home.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. Damages are unknown at this time.


September 15, 2020

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

September 14, 2020

Abandoned Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday Afternoon In Apison

September 14, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

A mobile home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon in Apison. At 12:40 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting an explosion in the area of 5100 Jackson Road. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2020

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Abandoned Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday Afternoon In Apison

A mobile home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon in Apison. At 12:40 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting an explosion in the area of 5100 Jackson Road. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within five minutes reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home located at 5159 Jackson Road. Neighbors confirmed to firefighters ... (click for more)

Opinion

Celebrating The Constitution In The Midst Of COVID-19: The Framers Paved The Way

Congress has mandated that the date of the signing of the Constitution, Sept. 17, 1787, be commemorated. Prior to COVID-19, schools, colleges, and communities would have public gatherings to celebrate Constitution Day. Similar celebrations are impossible this year, because COVID-19 has forced so many of our public institutions to operate under severe constraints. However, despite ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Warrior Whispers Back

Within the past two weeks an editor for Atlantic Magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg, has alleged that President Donald Trump said that American men and women in uniform are “suckers” for serving in the military and that they are “losers” if they are killed or captured. I do not believe this is true. I have watched President Trump for 3 ½ years and rejoice that he is “pro-military,” this ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland's Ray Stephens, Jr. Caught A Dream When He Went Behind The Plate With Nolan Ryan On The Mound

Very few athletes on any level realize the special opportunity to play with a person they consider the very best their sport has to offer. Such was the case for Carl Ray Stephens, Jr. Stephens was an outstanding and versatile high school baseball athlete at Bradley Central. He played one season at Cleveland State before transferring to Middle Georgia College and then setting ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: She Feels Safe

She feels safe. My greatest asset and the heart of our family feels safe. When the most storied high school football rivalry was cancelled last week, it brought on another conversation about the pandemic and the toll it has taken...beyond the loss of lives and sickness. I cannot imagine how the kids on the South Pittsburg and Marion County teams felt. This game has been played continuously ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors