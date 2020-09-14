Abandoned Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday Afternoon In Apison

A mobile home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon in Apison.

At 12:40 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting an explosion in the area of 5100 Jackson Road.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within five minutes reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from a mobile home located at 5159 Jackson Road.

Neighbors confirmed to firefighters the mobile home was abandoned and no one living at this residence. Firefighters conducted a “defensive” attack to contain the fire to the mobile home.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. Damages are unknown at this time.

