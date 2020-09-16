Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2020:
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Tuesday is 66. The new total is 8,967. No new deaths have been reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 87.
There ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 48 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,398.
There were 1,571 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
There have been 7,614 people recover from the virus in the county and there are currently 1,266 active cases.
There are 74 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from coronavirus and two suspected ... (click for more)
So in a metropolitan area of 550,000 residents one or possibly two idiots paint swastikas on the Walnut Street Bridge Sunday morning. Naturally our local Pulitzer prize wannabes in the local media plastered it all over TV Sunday. And the TFP has it on the front page of the Region section yesterday.
Did it ever cross the mind of the local media this is exactly why low IQ ... (click for more)
The backlash at racial protests took a tremendous hit on the first weekend of the NFL season and it was predictable by a fed-up public. Americans love sports but the increasing rancor over the Black Lives Matter movement, over more than 100 nights of rioting in Portland, over 560 blacks murdered by other blacks in Chicago since January, and the latest travesty in Los Angeles – two ... (click for more)
“Money paid to student athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student athletes at that institution,” Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tn.) told a S enate hearing on Tuesday. “Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands.”
“I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student athletes to be paid ... (click for more)
Very few athletes on any level realize the special opportunity to play with a person they consider the very best their sport has to offer. Such was the case for Carl Ray Stephens, Jr.
Stephens was an outstanding and versatile high school baseball athlete at Bradley Central. He played one season at Cleveland State before transferring to Middle Georgia College and then setting ... (click for more)