Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

2 AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 09/16/2020

1 HERMAN, DEZMOND KINNNARD DOMESTIC ASSAULT 09/16/2020

1 LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

1 MASSEY, MAILK JAMMAL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

True Bills:

310468 1 AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

310468 2 AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/16/2020

310469 1 BECHTOL, CONNER NOEL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/16/2020

310470 1 BECHTOL, CONNER NOEL FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY 09/16/2020

310470 2 BECHTOL, CONNER NOEL VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW 09/16/2020

310470 3 BECHTOL, CONNER NOEL DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/16/2020

310471 1 BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310472 1 CARTER, JAMES ALLEN VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW 09/16/2020

310472 2 CARTER, JAMES ALLEN RESISTING ARREST 09/16/2020

310472 3 CARTER, JAMES ALLEN VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 09/16/2020

310472 4 CARTER, JAMES ALLEN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/16/2020

310473 1 CARTER, WALTER RAY VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 09/16/2020

310473 2 CARTER, WALTER RAY FAILURE TO APPEAR 09/16/2020

310474 1 CARTER, WALTER RAY VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 09/16/2020

310474 2 CARTER, WALTER RAY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 09/16/2020

310475 1 COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE ASSAULT 09/16/2020

310476 1 ERBY, CARRIE LYNNEASE POSS. OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL INSTITUTION 09/16/2020

310476 2 ERBY, CARRIE LYNNEASE POSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

310476 3 ERBY, CARRIE LYNNEASE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

310477 1 FOSSIS JR, ERIC LEBRON ROBBERY 09/16/2020



310478 1 HERNANDEZ-SANTOS, JUAN DAVID THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310479 1 LOPEZ, NOEL THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310480 1 HUDSON, MICHAEL TODD THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310480 2 HUDSON, MICHAEL TODD THEFT OF IDENTITY 09/16/2020

310480 3 HUDSON, MICHAEL TODD FORGERY 09/16/2020

310481 1 JOHNS, WILLIAM RUPERT ALTERATION OF VIN NUMBER 09/16/2020

310482 1 JOHNS, WILLIAM RUPERT THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310483 1 JOHNS, WILLIAM RUPERT THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310484 1 JOHNS, WILLIAM RUPERT THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310485 1 JOHNSON, JOSHUA DAVIS POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM 09/16/2020

310486 1 KYSER, TY HUNTER AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 09/16/2020

310486 2 KYSER, TY HUNTER THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310487 1 LAWERY, DEWAYNE ONEAL AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 09/16/2020

310488 1 LAWRENCE, DELORES POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE OVER 10 LBS. 09/16/2020

310488 2 LAWRENCE, DELORES POSSESSION OF THC OIL FOR RESALE OVER 10 LBS. 09/16/2020

310489 1 MANN, ANTONIO TIRELL SEXUAL BATTERY 09/16/2020

310490 1 MASSEY, MAILK JAMMAL POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

310490 2 MASSEY, MAILK JAMMAL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

310490 3 MASSEY, MAILK JAMMAL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/16/2020

310491 1 MENDEZ-PEREZ, EDWIN ALDO RAPE OF A CHILD 09/16/2020

310492 1 NAVE, STEVEN HEATH BURGLARY 09/16/2020

310493 1 NAVE, STEVEN HEATH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/16/2020



310493 2 NAVE, STEVEN HEATH POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/16/2020

310494 1 PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 09/16/2020

310494 2 PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310494 3 PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE FAILURE TO APPEAR 09/16/2020

310495 1 THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 09/16/2020

310495 2 THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310496 1 TYLER, JOSHON MARCELL POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

310496 2 TYLER, JOSHON MARCELL POSSESSION OF COCAINE 09/16/2020

310496 3 TYLER, JOSHON MARCELL POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

310496 4 TYLER, JOSHON MARCELL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/16/2020

310497 1 UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310497 2 UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON EVADING ARREST 09/16/2020

310497 3 UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON RECKLESS DRIVING 09/16/2020

310497 4 UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW 09/16/2020

310497 5 UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 09/16/2020

310497 6 UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 09/16/2020

310498 1 VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 09/16/2020

310498 2 VAUGHAN, ROBERT STANLEY THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/16/2020

310499 1 WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/16/2020

310499 2 WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/16/2020

310499 3 WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/16/2020

310500 1 WOFFORD, D'AVONTE BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 09/16/2020