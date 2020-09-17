Police Blotter: Case Of Stolen Car With Dog Inside Was Woman Who Forgot Where She Parked; Man Calms His Nerves By Beating On Trash Can

Police responded to a disorder at Kambio 2 on Bonny Oaks Drive. A man complained he went into the business, grabbed a can of beer, popped the top, paid for his slushy and was going to pay for the beer, but was told he cannot buy beer until 10 a.m. He got mad when told he was charged for the beer but could not have it.* * *Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle with a dog inside on Gunbarrel Road. Upon arrival police found that the vehicle had been reported stolen a day earlier at the same location.Police concluded that the vehicle was never stolen, and that the owner had forgot where she parked, leading her to believe it was stolen. The owner was transported by police to the location and took control over the vehicle. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC as stolen.* * *Police responded to a vandalism call on Ooltewah Cemetery Road. Upon arrival at Mayse construction site, officers spoke with the site manager who said someone had damaged the port-a-potty by setting it on fire. Officers contacted Pitstop Portables and determined the cost of the unit was approximately $530. At this time there is no further information regarding leads, witnesses or suspects.* * *Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Discount Tobacco on Lee Highway. Upon arrival an employee stated an unknown man and woman entered the store and the man picked up four cigarillos and said, "We're not paying anything." The employee said the couple left the store in a small white pick-up.* * *Police responded to a gas station on Bonny Oaks Drive and spoke with a man who said that he and his wife had been at this location fueling up their motorcycle. The man said he had not been aware that his wife had left her purse on the trunk of the motorcycle when he moved the bike away from the pumps. Store cameras were able to observe a white female driving a maroon SUV, possibly a Chevy Blazer, pull up and take the purse. Inside the purse were the wife's glasses. The purse itself is a black Harley Davidson bag.* * *A woman at a gas station on Rossville Boulevard told police she went into the store to buy cigarettes and left her car running with the keys in the ignition. She said she looked outside and saw a white male with a mustache wearing a white shirt get in her vehicle and drive away. He headed south on Rossville Boulevard towards Georgia.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person call on Bradt Street. Police made contact with a man who matched the description of a person reportedly walking around banging on trash cans with a stick. The man said he was just outside his residence banging on his trash can because he was trying to calm his nerves. The man's information came back negative for warrants. He went back inside his residence without incident.* * *Police were called to a disorder on Clermont Drive. Upon arriving, they spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend was drunk and she was tired of being called names, being cussed at and the arguing. She said she wanted him to leave. The boyfriend had residency there at the home, so police could not ask him to leave. The man said he was looking for somewhere else to live and getting boxes to move. He said he would try to leave for the night, but if he could not find somewhere to stay he would have to stay. The couple said they would not cause any more issues.* * *A woman on Grove Street Court told police she was at home sitting on her couch with the front door open. She said a black male walked in and asked her for money. She said when she told him she did not have money, he left.* * *Police spoke with a woman on Greendale Way who said someone had called her on Saturday and told her she would die within seven days. The woman said she doesn't know who made the call and she has had an increasing issue with unwanted phone calls. The woman suspects her sister may be behind the phone calls, but has no proof. She is considering changing her phone number.