Bradley County Man Arrested After Caught Committing A Burglary On Security Camera

Matthew Howell
Matthew Howell

Matthew Howell has been taken into custody by Bradley County deputies on charges of aggravated burglary and theft under $1000 after stealing items from a Bradley County residents garage.

 

On Saturday, Sept. 5, BCSO deputies arrived at a residence in southern Bradley County in response to a reported burglary. The victim had noticed an item missing from her garage, which prompted her to review footage from her security camera. On security footage from Aug. 22, she observed a male suspect entering her garage and loading her pressure washer and Bluetooth speaker into his vehicle.

 

Investigators with the BCSO retrieved a visual description of the vehicle from the security footage and were able to identify the male suspect as Matthew Howell of Cleveland.

Warrants were then issued for Howells arrest.

 

On Thursday, Howell was located and arrested on warrants for aggravated burglary and theft under $1000.


U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday. She was 87. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Brenda and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ... (click for more)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Thursday is 70. The new total is 9,119. There has been two more deaths, said the county Health Department, for a total of 91. There have ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 64 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,537. There were 1,870 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Officials Respond To The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday. She was 87. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Brenda and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and loved ones. She was a model for civility in a world filled with divisiveness, seeing beyond politics in her friendships with others on the Supreme Court. While we did not agree ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Tennessee Has 32 Deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Thursday is 70. The new total is 9,119. There has been two more deaths, said the county Health Department, for a total of 91. There have been 7,743 people recover from the virus in the county (85 percent) and there are currently 1,285 active cases. There are 59 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from coronavirus and ... (click for more)

Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Leveling the Playing Field: Disparities in Chattanooga The events of the past several months have been monumental in Chattanooga and beyond. The African American community and a diverse cadre of supporters have united to change the status quo. The Unity Group supports calls for change in budgeting, criminal justice, and the Chattanooga Way. This brief report analyzes two legs ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Truthful Politician

The most candid and easily the most unique politician in the nation’s November election is Aria DiMezzo. The reason is Aria swears “to tell the truth – nothing but the truth, and whole truth, so help me” -- about everything, believed by some as impossible in the political realm. Actually, it is even more impossible for anyone with Airi’s lifestyle choices to be elected in any vote ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Play Two Home Matches In October

As the boys in blue prepare to head north for the NISA Fall Championship Tournament, today the club announced two more home matches to close out the 2020 season. Saturday, October 17th will see Metro Louisville FC from the NPSL come to town. The following weekend, Saturday, October 24th, NISA’s newest team, Maryland Bobcats FC, will come to the Scenic City. Tickets for both matches ... (click for more)

Veteran Leadership - Zeca and Hernandez Propel CFC to Conference Title

The second goal in CFC’s 3-0 win over New Amsterdam was truly vintage for the best team in NISA’s Eastern Conference. After the New York team used an overhead kick to clear the ball, CFC’s Juan Hernandez positioned himself underneath it around midfield and then corralled it with a running start. Beside him was Zeca, who readied himself for one of his trademark runs down the ... (click for more)


