Bradley County Man Arrested After Caught Committing A Burglary On Security Camera

Matthew Howell has been taken into custody by Bradley County deputies on charges of aggravated burglary and theft under $1000 after stealing items from a Bradley County resident’s garage.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, BCSO deputies arrived at a residence in southern Bradley County in response to a reported burglary. The victim had noticed an item missing from her garage, which prompted her to review footage from her security camera. On security footage from Aug. 22, she observed a male suspect entering her garage and loading her pressure washer and Bluetooth speaker into his vehicle.

Investigators with the BCSO retrieved a visual description of the vehicle from the security footage and were able to identify the male suspect as Matthew Howell of Cleveland.

’

Warrants were then issued for Howells arrest.

On Thursday, Howell was located and arrested on warrants for aggravated burglary and theft under $1000.