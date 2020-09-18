Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Tennessee Has 32 Deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Thursday is 70. The new total is 9,119. There has been two more deaths, said the county Health Department, for a total of 91.

There have been 7,743 people recover from the virus in the county (85 percent) and there are currently 1,285 active cases.

There are 59 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from coronavirus and two suspected cases, including 27 Hamilton County residents. Fifteen are in ICU.



Tennessee had 32 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,196, state Health Department officials said.



There were 2,357 new cases in the state for a total of 180,497.



The state currently has 735 people hospitalized from the virus, 88 less than on Thursday.



There have been 163,181 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.597 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 29,702 cases, up 181; 443 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 25,798 cases, up 146; 287 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 8,726 cases, up 149; 71 deaths, up 3



Bledsoe County: 842 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,800 cases, up 21; 16 deaths



Grundy County: 219 cases, up 16; 5 deaths



Marion County: 488 cases, up 12; 7 deaths



Meigs County: 216 cases, up 8; 3 deaths



Polk County: 371 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Rhea County: 763 cases, up 9; 11 deaths



Sequatchie County: 216 cases, up 5; 2 deaths, down 1