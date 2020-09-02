Hamilton County Schools Encourages SAFE Activities This Labor Day Weekend

County School officials are urging school personnel and students to practice social distancing over the Labor Day weekend in order to try to keep schools open and prevent a surge in coronavirus.

The county schools on Monday had all schools open and all students at school after an opening that included a hybrid plan with groups alternating in coming to school.

Officials said, "Keeping schools open is vital for the growth of children and the community. Hamilton County Schools encourages families to be SAFE this Labor Day weekend as you plan activities, so there is not an increase in COVID-19 transmission over the holiday. SAFE activities will help schools stay open when children return to the classroom after the short break. SAFE is the acronym the school district has used to remind families to S tay home when you are sick, A void getting too close to others, F ace coverings are a must, and E veryone wash your hands regularly. During the long holiday weekend, the “S” could also stand for Stay away from group gatherings that could transmit COVID-19 to more people in the community.

"Recent Hamilton County Health Department data indicates an increase in new COVID-19 cases among those in the community in the age group of 11-20 years-old.

Case investigations often reveal transmissions are linked to social gatherings such as neighborhood gatherings, parties, special events, carpooling, and close contact with friends.

"Parents can help keep their children healthy, and schools open by following the SAFE guidelines and talking with their children about ways to minimize transmission risk this weekend.

SAFE

· Staying away from gatherings

· Always maintaining six feet distance from people who don’t live in the same household

· Face coverings are a must, so always wear a mask when around others, including in a shared vehicle or bus

· Everyone wash hands frequently and don’t share water bottles or other food or drink items

"The Labor Day holiday traditionally sees large gatherings for picnics, extended family activities, and the sharing of fun and food. These types of gatherings are great during normal times, but during a pandemic, they significantly increase everyone’s risk for spreading the virus. Hamilton County Schools joins the Health Department in encouraging you to play it SAFE this weekend. The community hopes to avoid spikes in new cases, as were seen following the Memorial Day and July 4th weekends."