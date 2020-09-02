 Wednesday, September 2, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Schools Encourages SAFE Activities This Labor Day Weekend

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

County School officials are urging school personnel and students to practice social distancing over the Labor Day weekend in order to try to keep schools open and prevent a surge in coronavirus.

 

The county schools on Monday had all schools open and all students at school after an opening that included a hybrid plan with groups alternating in coming to school.

 

Officials said, "Keeping schools open is vital for the growth of children and the community.  Hamilton County Schools encourages families to be SAFE this Labor Day weekend as you plan activities, so there is not an increase in COVID-19 transmission over the holiday.  SAFE activities will help schools stay open when children return to the classroom after the short break.  SAFE is the acronym the school district has used to remind families to Stay home when you are sick, Avoid getting too close to others, Face coverings are a must, and Everyone wash your hands regularly.  During the long holiday weekend, the “S” could also stand for Stay away from group gatherings that could transmit COVID-19 to more people in the community.

 

"Recent Hamilton County Health Department data indicates an increase in new COVID-19 cases among those in the community in the age group of 11-20 years-old.

Case investigations often reveal transmissions are linked to social gatherings such as neighborhood gatherings, parties, special events, carpooling, and close contact with friends.

 

"Parents can help keep their children healthy, and schools open by following the SAFE guidelines and talking with their children about ways to minimize transmission risk this weekend.

 

SAFE

·         Staying away from gatherings

·         Always maintaining six feet distance from people who don’t live in the same household

·         Face coverings are a must, so always wear a mask when around others, including in a shared vehicle or bus

·         Everyone wash hands frequently and don’t share water bottles or other food or drink items

 

"The Labor Day holiday traditionally sees large gatherings for picnics, extended family activities, and the sharing of fun and food. These types of gatherings are great during normal times, but during a pandemic, they significantly increase everyone’s risk for spreading the virus. Hamilton County Schools joins the Health Department in encouraging you to play it SAFE this weekend.  The community hopes to avoid spikes in new cases, as were seen following the Memorial Day and July 4th weekends."

 


September 2, 2020

Health Department Urges Limited Labor Day Gatherings; COVID-19 Test Site And Hotline Closed Monday In Observance Of Labor Day

September 2, 2020

Police Say Frequent Customer At Hixson Quicken Loans Robs Store, Takes Clerk's Car

September 2, 2020

Avila Charged with DUI After His Vehicle Strikes Motorcycle On Market Street


Over the Labor Day weekend, the Hamilton County Health Department urges residents to avoid planning or attending large gatherings. Events should be limited to 10 people, preferably household

Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery at the Hixson Pike Quicken Loans on Aug. 24 and found it was a regular customer involved. The two clerks told police Torrey Rin Hayes, 33, came inside

Police responded to a Market Street crash on early Sunday morning and found that a vehicle had struck a motorcycle and then sped away. Another officer reported seeing vehicle a block away from



We Are At War

The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies. When Trump was elected POTUS,

Roy Exum: What We Have Allowed

It has been long established that: "If it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it's a duck." But at Shawnee State University in southern Ohio, you can't be too sure. Nicholas Meriweather, a philosophy professor, was approached by a male student after class and told he resented Professor Meriweather addressing him as "Sir," or "Mister (last name)" because,

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, "Bug", Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However,

UTC Women's Soccer Team Set To Host Georgia State Sunday

The Chattanooga women's soccer team will host Sun Belt foe Georgia State Sunday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex, head coach Gavin McKinney announced. "Everything just worked out and aligned," head coach Gavin McKinney said. "The squad is very excited to have an opportunity to compete against the outside competition this fall. As athletes you miss that more


