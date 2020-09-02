 Wednesday, September 2, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

58 Homes, 10 Townhomes Planned On Dayton Boulevard; RFP Out On Old Middle School Site

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 - by Gail Perry

Two new large developments are being planned in Red Bank, both on Dayton Boulevard. One will be housing, the other will be chosen from ideas coming from various developers, for the best use of the old Red Bank Middle School Property. The Request for Proposal was released on Monday. Information about the RFP will be on the city’s website.

 

At the commission meeting on Monday night, a public hearing was held for a special exemption permit application from Green Tech Homes for a Planned Unit Development at 5005 Dayton Blvd.

Chris Anderson, director of development at Green Tech Homes, said a PUD for this property, which is roughly 26 acres, will have 68 lots for single family homes. That includes 58 houses and 10 townhomes. Some of the property will not be built on and will become common-use areas.

 

Approval authorizing the issuance of the special exceptions permit for this property came with three conditions. The planning commission will have the ability to approve minor changes but any major changes must be approved by the city council. No building permits will be issued until the final PUD plan is approved and recorded. And If no construction has started in 12 months or if a time extension has not been obtained by the developer, the special exceptions permit will expire.

 

The contract between the city of Red Bank, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation was amended to extend the expiration date from Dec. 3, 2020 to April 30, 2021 for completing the sidewalks that are being built along Ashland Terrace from Tacoma Avenue to Knollwood Drive and along Dayton Boulevard from Newberry to Greenleaf Street.

 

The city is ready to begin paving for the year. A resolution passed that authorizes no more than $1,191,205.50 for Talley Construction to pave 23 secondary roads throughout the city.

 

Another agreement was approved between Red Bank and Kleenco Construction of Tennessee, Inc. to pave the lot at 3121 Dayton Blvd. between the fire station and police station to use for added parking. This contract will also include making ADA (Americans with Disabilities) upgrades to the police department building. The work will be done for an amount not to exceed $109,758. Money for this work will come from the $23,000 gift to Red Bank this year, from the Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Foundation and a TDOT transportation improvement grant.

 

The commissioners approved for Police Chief Dan Seymour to sign an agreement between Red Bank and the US Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force for South Tennessee. The purpose will be to disrupt drug trafficking and for doing drug related undercover work.

 

Another resolution on Thursday night adopted the TDOT Local Government Guidelines for consultant and selection policy. This will give the city guidelines for how consultants for a variety of projects. should be selected.

 

Property in the possession of the police department cannot be disposed of unless it is declared surplus. At the meeting, excess property from the police department was declared surplus so it can now be sold or traded.

 

In her mayor’s report Ruth Jeno announced a new Free Little Library that has been put at 115 Lynda Drive by Deanna Beasley and her son. She also reported that the Red Bank Food Pantry served 400 individuals on the last day it was opened. The next day it is opened will be Thursday Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6. It continues to be operated as a drive through.


September 2, 2020

Breaking News

Health Department Urges Limited Labor Day Gatherings; COVID-19 Test Site And Hotline Closed Monday In Observance Of Labor Day

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Hamilton County Health Department urges residents to avoid planning or attending large gatherings. Events should be limited to 10 people, preferably household contacts only, officials said. "Health Department data show that many of the new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County are directly related to exposures at large gatherings. Frequently, ... (click for more)

Police Say Frequent Customer At Hixson Quicken Loans Robs Store, Takes Clerk's Car

Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery at the Hixson Pike Quicken Loans on Aug. 24 and found it was a regular customer involved. The two clerks told police Torrey Rin Hayes, 33, came inside and sat at one of their desks. Police said they were told he acted as if he had a handgun in his pocket, pulled out a yellow bag, and demanded the clerks empty out the registers. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are At War

The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies. When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Have Allowed

It has been long established that: “If it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.” But at Shawnee State University in southern Ohio, you can’t be too sure. Nicholas Meriweather, a philosophy professor, was approached by a male student after class and told he resented Professor Meriweather addressing him as “Sir,” or “Mister (last name)” because, ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Team Set To Host Georgia State Sunday

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will host Sun Belt foe Georgia State Sunday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex, head coach Gavin McKinney announced. “Everything just worked out and aligned,” head coach Gavin McKinney said. “The squad is very excited to have an opportunity to compete against the outside competition this fall. As athletes you miss that more ... (click for more)


