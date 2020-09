Hamilton County Has No New Coronavirus Deaths; 82 New Cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Saturday, as the toll remain at 78.



An additional 82 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,353.

Tennessee had 25 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,862, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,765 new cases in the state for a total of 162,362.



The state currently has 846 people hospitalized from the virus, 19 less than on Friday.

There have been 144,383 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.306 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 27,631 cases, up 157; 400 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 24,001 cases, up 171; 264 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 7,053 cases, up 190; 64 deaths



Bledsoe County: 798 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,569 cases, up 34; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 614 cases, up 40; 5 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 155 cases, up 3; 3 deaths



Marion County: 377 cases, up 16; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 856 cases, up 16; 24 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 175 cases, up 4; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 859 cases, up 11; 15 deaths



Polk County: 350 cases, up 6; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 671 cases, up 8; 5 deaths



Sequatchie County: 170 cases, up 2; 2 deaths