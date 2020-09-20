Person Killed In Fire Early Sunday Morning In East Chattanooga

A fatal fire is under investigation in East Chattanooga.

The call came in as a residential fire at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of Taylor Street.

Neighbors reported that a camper was on fire behind a home and responding firefighters found a large bus fully involved.

Bystanders notified the crew that a possible victim was inside and a search was performed simultaneously with the fire attack. Engine 4 was first on scene.Bystanders notified the crew that a possible victim was inside and a search was performed simultaneously with the fire attack.

The victim, who was living on the bus, was removed prior to the fire being extinguished.





CFD expresses condolences to the victim’s family. Investigators are working to determine what caused the deadly blaze. Positive identification of the victim is pending so their name is not being released at this time.

Engine 4, Quint 6, Quint 10, Squad 1, Squad 13, Engine 15, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD and HCEMS also responded.