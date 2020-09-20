 Sunday, September 20, 2020 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Person Killed In Fire Early Sunday Morning In East Chattanooga

A fatal fire is under investigation in East Chattanooga. 

 

The call came in as a residential fire at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of Taylor Street. 

 

Neighbors reported that a camper was on fire behind a home and responding firefighters found a large bus fully involved. 

 

Engine 4 was first on scene.
Bystanders notified the crew that a possible victim was inside and a search was performed simultaneously with the fire attack.
 
The victim, who was living on the bus, was removed prior to the fire being extinguished.

CFD expresses condolences to the victim’s family. Investigators are working to determine what caused the deadly blaze. Positive identification of the victim is pending so their name is not being released at this time.

 

Engine 4, Quint 6, Quint 10, Squad 1, Squad 13, Engine 15, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD and HCEMS also responded. 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 69 New Cases

Catoosa And Dade Have Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 63 More Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, CONNETRIA 4903 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Walden POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER ... (click for more)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Saturday is 69. The new total is 9,188. There have been no more deaths, said the county Health Department, for a total of 91. Tennessee ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 63 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,599. There were 2,313 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My New Best Friend

I have found my instincts for measuring up people have served me well. This isn’t to say I pass judgement on anyone, but I’m pretty good about knowing which ones not to make any eye contact with. I’ve learned people who act strange usually turn out to be strange. A kook on Monday is still a kook on Sunday, and there simply ain’t no cure for stupid. I also avoid braggarts and those ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Netters Earn 6-0 Doubles Mark At Central Arkansas Invitational

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team closed out the Central Arkansas Fall Invite with a 6-0 mark in doubles action today. The Mocs finished the first tournament of the season with a 6-3 record in doubles and 12-7 mark in singles. Freshman Jessie Young and junior Bogdana Zaporozhets teamed up a No. 1 to post wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri State. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Play Two Home Matches In October

As the boys in blue prepare to head north for the NISA Fall Championship Tournament, today the club announced two more home matches to close out the 2020 season. Saturday, October 17th will see Metro Louisville FC from the NPSL come to town. The following weekend, Saturday, October 24th, NISA’s newest team, Maryland Bobcats FC, will come to the Scenic City. Tickets for both matches ... (click for more)


