Georgia Only Has 3 New COVID Deaths; 1,145 New Cases
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional three deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,602.
There were 1,145 new cases as that total reached 306,155 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 27,377, up 39 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,101 cases, up 5; 17 deaths; 74 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 723 cases, up 9; 12 deaths; 50 hospitalizations
Dade County: 273 cases, up 2; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,465 cases, up 39; 29 deaths; 75 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 4,451 cases, up 15; 60 deaths; 236 hospitalizations