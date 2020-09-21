Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATKINS, RICHMOND TANNER
490 NE 33RD AVE OAKLAND PARK,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
---
BIGIRIMANA, EMMANUEL
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111911
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
BOYKIN, JAYLACEON
210 FLAIR DR MONTGOMERY, 36110
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COCHRAN, DERRICK L
911 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COFFEY, ANDREW MICHAEL
615 JONES ST DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP
2316 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211643
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
DAVIS, NICHOLAS HUNTER
4229 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DILBECK, TORRE ALLEN
1403 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT K 147 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
---
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY
1365 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELLIS, JEREMY NATHAN
1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
---
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GOMEZ, GERONICO
5264 MENDOZA PL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL
7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE
374 CARROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HEAD, EVAN WILLIS
9177 INTENG STREET OOLETHAW, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HENDERSON, LAURA KATHERINE
1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL
903 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
JACKSON, DENISE D
1803 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA
2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
2516 KIBRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101718
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
MAPLES, GREGORY MAURICE
1803 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAXWELL, JAMI LEA
541 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MCSPADDEN, JERRY W
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374152201
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCSPADDEN, SHERRY LYNN
101 HARDEN ROAD APT 1 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MYERS, JOHN MICHAEL
801 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374054154
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PATTON, TYREE LEONARD
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION SCHEDULEI FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE
3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RABB, LATASHA
40 NATHANIEL ST SPRINGFIELD, 01109
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANNISTON ALABAMA)
---
RAMIEREZ-MENDEZ, FELICIANO
2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROGERS, JASON FRANKLIN
UNKNOWN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RONIG, DAVID RICHARD
2103 SMOKEY ROAD NEWNAN, 30263
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HERION
---
ROSSI-PITIO, MATTHEW EDWARD
624 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374218616
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
VICENTE ITZEP, ELIEZER PITER
3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE # 63 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
WATERS, JESSE JAMES
5044 HARLEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
WESTFALL, KAYLEIGH AUTUMM
9041 WEST OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
---
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
8557 TUCKER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37362
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, MARLON L
1 FOX CHASE STREET ROSSVILLE, 373114765
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
