Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINS, RICHMOND TANNER

490 NE 33RD AVE OAKLAND PARK,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

---

BIGIRIMANA, EMMANUEL

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111911

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

BOYKIN, JAYLACEON

210 FLAIR DR MONTGOMERY, 36110

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COCHRAN, DERRICK L

911 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COFFEY, ANDREW MICHAEL

615 JONES ST DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

2316 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211643

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

DAVIS, NICHOLAS HUNTER

4229 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DILBECK, TORRE ALLEN

1403 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT K 147 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

---

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY

1365 LOLITA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ELLIS, JEREMY NATHAN

1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

---

GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE

630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 373230769

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GOMEZ, GERONICO

5264 MENDOZA PL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

7372 BAYOU BEND COVE MEMPHIS, 38125

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE

374 CARROL DRIVE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCH II

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HEAD, EVAN WILLIS

9177 INTENG STREET OOLETHAW, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HENDERSON, LAURA KATHERINE

1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL

903 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

---

JACKSON, DENISE D

1803 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA

2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

KING, BRANDON MONTRELL

2516 KIBRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101718

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

MAPLES, GREGORY MAURICE

1803 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MAXWELL, JAMI LEA

541 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

MCSPADDEN, JERRY W

4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374152201

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCSPADDEN, SHERRY LYNN

101 HARDEN ROAD APT 1 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MYERS, JOHN MICHAEL

801 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374054154

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

PATTON, TYREE LEONARD

3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION SCHEDULEI FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

PRATHER, SARAH MICHELLE

3520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RABB, LATASHA

40 NATHANIEL ST SPRINGFIELD, 01109

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANNISTON ALABAMA)

---

RAMIEREZ-MENDEZ, FELICIANO

2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE

1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ROGERS, JASON FRANKLIN

UNKNOWN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

RONIG, DAVID RICHARD

2103 SMOKEY ROAD NEWNAN, 30263

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF HERION

---

ROSSI-PITIO, MATTHEW EDWARD

624 SNEED ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE

7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374218616

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

VICENTE ITZEP, ELIEZER PITER

3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE # 63 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

UNDERAGE DRINKING

---

WATERS, JESSE JAMES

5044 HARLEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

WESTFALL, KAYLEIGH AUTUMM

9041 WEST OLD LOVELADY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

---

WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE

8557 TUCKER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37362

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WILLIAMS, MARLON L

1 FOX CHASE STREET ROSSVILLE, 373114765

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

Here are the mug shots:

ATKINS, RICHMOND TANNER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO) BIGIRIMANA, EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION BOYKIN, JAYLACEON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT COCHRAN, DERRICK L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COFFEY, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW DAVIS, NICHOLAS HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DILBECK, TORRE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 07/20/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/28/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE ELLIS, JEREMY NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOMEZ, GERONICO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HEAD, EVAN WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HENDERSON, LAURA KATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/06/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

OR MANUFACTURING) RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST JACKSON, DENISE D

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 09/17/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KING, BRANDON MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MAPLES, GREGORY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/03/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCSPADDEN, JERRY W

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 08/28/1948

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCSPADDEN, SHERRY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/30/1970

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT