Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, September 21, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ATKINS, RICHMOND TANNER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
BIGIRIMANA, EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
BOYKIN, JAYLACEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COCHRAN, DERRICK L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COFFEY, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DAVIS, NICHOLAS HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DILBECK, TORRE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 07/20/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/28/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
ELLIS, JEREMY NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOMEZ, GERONICO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEAD, EVAN WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HENDERSON, LAURA KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
JACKSON, DENISE D
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 09/17/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MAPLES, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/03/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCSPADDEN, JERRY W
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 08/28/1948
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCSPADDEN, SHERRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/30/1970
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTON, TYREE LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/07/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION SCHEDULEI FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAMIEREZ-MENDEZ, FELICIANO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROGERS, JASON FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RONIG, DAVID RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF HERION
ROSSI-PITIO, MATTHEW EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VICENTE ITZEP, ELIEZER PITER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/05/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
WATERS, JESSE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WESTFALL, KAYLEIGH AUTUMM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 09/20/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


