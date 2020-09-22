Georgia COVID Deaths Climb Again At 73
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 73 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,677.
There were 1,017 new cases as that total reached 308,221 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 27,490, up 96 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,118 cases, up 10; 17 deaths; 74 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 729 cases, up 4; 12 deaths; 50 hospitalizations
Dade County: 274 cases; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,481 cases, up 11; 30 deaths; 75 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,469 cases, up 12; 60 deaths; 236 hospitalizations