 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

September 22, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 22, 2020

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death, 69 More Cases

September 22, 2020

Georgia COVID Deaths Climb Again At 73


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, bringing the toll to 92. The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Tuesday was 69 - up from the prior day's 32. The new total is 9,342. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 73 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,677. There were 1,017 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death, 69 More Cases

Hamilton County has had one more coronavirus death, bringing the toll to 92. The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Tuesday was 69 - up from the prior day's 32. The new total is 9,342. Hamilton County has had 7,763 people recover from the virus (83 percent) and there are 1,487 active cases - up from 1,426. There are 52 people hospitalized in the county from coronavirus, ... (click for more)

Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two For Tuesday

On Monday morning I grabbed a Diet Coke at dawn’s first light and went out on the porch to watch the birds come into feed. Brother, that Diet Coke turned into a steaming cup of coffee in a flash; my thermometer read 49 degrees yesterday early. It’s not just going to be sweater weather before we know it, the season has already reached my porch. Face it, today is the first official ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Ready For Playoff Game In Detroit

It’s a truly rare occurrence when conference champions are not allowed to earn a championship before their supporters. Then again, these are rare times in the truest sense of the phrase. After a brief but successful regular season, eastern conference champions Chattanooga FC will play inside of the NBA-style bubble in Detroit during their run at the NISA title. Fortunately ... (click for more)

Lee's Ritter And Noble Named GSC Runners Of The Week

Lee University’s Celine Ritter and Christian Noble were selected the Gulf South Conference Runners of the Week following their performances this past weekend at the UAH Chargers XC Open. Ms. Ritter won the individual competition by over 13 seconds. The senior completed the 5K race in 17:06.32 to record her fourth first-place finish out of seven races in her Lee career. The time ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors