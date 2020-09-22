 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 Weather

Some Southside Residents Have Hit Their Limit On New Short Term Vacation Rentals

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
74 E. 17th St.
74 E. 17th St.

Some Southside residents say it is time to halt an upsurge in short term vacation rentals in their neighborhood.

The City Council on Tuesday night had two requests for rentals on E. 17th Street, and neither one will be going forward.

A request by Pat Blankenship for a rental at 62 E. 17th St. was withdrawn.

The council heard a request for a short term vacation rental in a brand-new townhome at 74 E. 17th St., but applicant Spencer Wakefield did not show.

Ken Hays, a homeowner at the small Fort Negley neighborhood centered on Mitchell Avenue and Read Avenue, said six neighbors adjacent to the 74 E. 17th site signed a petition in opposition.

He said there has been a quick uptick in short term vacation rental requests in new housing going up just off South Market Street.

Mr. Hays said, "We don't need to have all these additional non-owner-occupied rentals.

"We've all put a lot of heart and soul into this neighborhood, and we don't want to see a lot of short term vacation rentals. Just last week, another one was filed."

A map of the section shows just one owner-occupied rental and a number of non-owner-occupied units.

The City Council voted unanimously to deny the request for the rental at 74 E. 17th St.


September 23, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 22, 2020

$749,718 In Department Of Justice Grant Awarded To Willowbend Farms In Cleveland

September 22, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, ISAIAH E 151 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT UNDER $1,000 --- ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee announced Tuesday that $749,718 was awarded to WillowBend Farms, Inc. of Cleveland in Department of Justice grant funding ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



