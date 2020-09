Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 52 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,822.There were 1,452 new cases as that total reached 311,046 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 27,903, up 154 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,155 cases, up 16; 18 deaths; 77 hospitalizations, up 2Chattooga County: 752 cases, up 13; 17 deaths; 52 hospitalizations, up 1Dade County: 279 cases, up 1; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,506 cases, up 10; 32 deaths, up 1; 79 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 4,517 cases, up 26; 61 deaths; 236 hospitalizations

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 64 More Cases; Tennessee Has 35 More Deaths

Georgia Has 1,452 More Coronavirus Cases And 52 More Deaths

Former Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Clerk Mary Katherine Harper Dies At 50

Hamilton County has no new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, and the toll remains at 92. The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Thursday was 64 - up from the prior day's ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 52 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,822. There were 1,452 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)