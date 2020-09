Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths And 64 More Cases; Tennessee Has 35 More Deaths

Hamilton County has no new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, and the toll remains at 92.

The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Thursday was 64 - up from the prior day's 45. The new total is 9,451.

Hamilton County has had 8,756 people recover from the virus (93 percent) and there are 603 active cases - down from 1,505 yesterday.

There are 49 people hospitalized in the county from coronavirus, and seven suspected cases. Of those, 23 are Hamilton County residents. Twelve are in intensive care.

Tennessee had 35 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,310, state Health Department officials said.



There were 835 new cases in the state for a total of 187,544.



The state currently has 708 people hospitalized from the virus, 86 less than on Wednesday.



There have been 171,153 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.723 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 30,460 cases, up 63; 452 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 26,252 cases, up 58; 298 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 9,181 cases, up 66; 75 deaths



Bledsoe County: 849 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,893 cases, up 10; 17 deaths



Grundy County: 268 cases, up 5; 5 deaths



Marion County: 518 cases, up 2; 7 deaths



Meigs County: 223 cases, up 2; 3 deaths



Polk County: 382 cases up 2; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 798 cases, up 7; 12 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 229 cases, up 3; 3 deaths, up 1